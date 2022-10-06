ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons Star Misses Second Straight Practice This Thursday

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons may be without one of the top offensive stars this Sunday against the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, the second-year player out of the University of Florida, missed his second straight practice this Thursday.

Pitts is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury. It's kept him out of two straight practices this week.

It sounds like Pitts may be out of the lineup this Sunday when the Falcons battle the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay.

"No Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) at the open to the media portion of practice for the second straight day," said Michael Rothstein.

Following an 0-2 start to the 2022 season, the Falcons have rattled off two straight wins vs. the Seahawks and Browns. They will try and make it three straight on Sunday vs. the Bucs.

No Kyle Pitts could be bad news for Marcus Mariota and Co., though. He has just 10 catches for 150 yards so far this season, but still presents a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Can the Falcons survive without him on Sunday?

