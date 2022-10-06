ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU field hockey falls short vs. No. 4 Iowa, 2-1

JMU field hockey lost to No. 4 Iowa 2-1 on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ second loss in a row after previously winning five straight. In the first quarter the Dukes struck first, with senior forward Mikenna Allen scoring her second goal of the season just over nine minutes into the game. The Dukes were awarded three corners to Iowa’s one and outshot the Hawkeyes 4-1.
HARRISONBURG, VA
