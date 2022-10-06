Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball sweeps Old Dominion for second time in as many days
So far into JMU volleyball’s season, conference play in Godwin has produced only one result — a three set sweep for the Dukes. That was once again true on Saturday, as JMU swept Old Dominion (25-21, 25-10, 25-18). This is JMU’s fourth sweep of a Sun Belt opponent,...
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey falls short vs. No. 4 Iowa, 2-1
JMU field hockey lost to No. 4 Iowa 2-1 on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ second loss in a row after previously winning five straight. In the first quarter the Dukes struck first, with senior forward Mikenna Allen scoring her second goal of the season just over nine minutes into the game. The Dukes were awarded three corners to Iowa’s one and outshot the Hawkeyes 4-1.
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU’s first half vs. Arkansas State
It’s been a slow-moving first half for JMU in its second Sun Belt Conference road game of the season. But once the Dukes figured it out, they didn’t look back. JMU is leading Arkansas State at the half 14-3. Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the first 30 minutes.
breezejmu.org
JMU ranked for the first time ever in AP Top 25 poll; checks in at No. 25
After starting its first FBS season 5-0, JMU football received its first top 25 ranking from AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon, coming in at No. 25. The ranking comes after a 42-20 win at Arkansas State. JMU also received a No. 25 ranking from the national Student Media Poll...
