Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Day, Johnson set to visit a pair of five-star edge rushers during off week

Ohio State is 6-0 following another dominant win at Michigan State. The Buckeyes traveled to East Lansing for their first away game of the season, and the end results were the same as the team’s first five games. The Buckeyes now face a bye week before playing host to Iowa, and the coaching staff is already using this extra time to make the recruiting headlines.
Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
Ohio State’s 49-20 win described by the film and television works of Michigan State alums

Last week we took a postgame look at the 49-10 win over Rutgers by using The Sopranos to describe some of what we saw. This week we’ll keep with the visual medium and use stars of film and television that attended Michigan State to recap the 49-20 victory over the Spartans. There are some important figures in film and television that spent some time in East Lansing, so it figured it was a fitting way to put a bow on yesterday’s game.
How has Ohio State performed against the spread this season?

OSU - 17.5 (Did Not Cover) Ohio State’s offense took a bit to get going in the first game of the season, and Ryan Day later admitted that some of the team’s struggles in this one were a result of too much of the game plan revolving around star wipeout Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who left the game early with an injury. The Buckeyes trailed 3-0 and 10-7 in the opener and missed a field goal that would have had the two teams tied going into halftime, but a third quarter touchdown by former walk-on Xavier Johnson put OSU in front, and a 14-play, 95-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter — led mostly by Miyan Williams — put the finishing touch on a 21-10 Ohio State win.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Buckeye Stock Market Report: C.J. Stroud, Buckeye machine grind up Spartans

After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
