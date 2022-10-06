Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s Day, Johnson set to visit a pair of five-star edge rushers during off week
Ohio State is 6-0 following another dominant win at Michigan State. The Buckeyes traveled to East Lansing for their first away game of the season, and the end results were the same as the team’s first five games. The Buckeyes now face a bye week before playing host to Iowa, and the coaching staff is already using this extra time to make the recruiting headlines.
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Michigan State
There were a lot of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Michigan State Spartans, seven of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my...
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Which recruits should get Ohio State visits during the off week?
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?
We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player is primed for a second-half breakout?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Breaking down wide receiver, cornerback schematics vs. Michigan State
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State handles first road test in 49-20 win vs. Michigan State
Ohio State dominated Michigan State, 49-20, in a game that was at times frustrating, but never truly in doubt. Chris Renne is joined by Michael Citro to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify |...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s 49-20 win described by the film and television works of Michigan State alums
Last week we took a postgame look at the 49-10 win over Rutgers by using The Sopranos to describe some of what we saw. This week we’ll keep with the visual medium and use stars of film and television that attended Michigan State to recap the 49-20 victory over the Spartans. There are some important figures in film and television that spent some time in East Lansing, so it figured it was a fitting way to put a bow on yesterday’s game.
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
How has Ohio State performed against the spread this season?
OSU - 17.5 (Did Not Cover) Ohio State’s offense took a bit to get going in the first game of the season, and Ryan Day later admitted that some of the team’s struggles in this one were a result of too much of the game plan revolving around star wipeout Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who left the game early with an injury. The Buckeyes trailed 3-0 and 10-7 in the opener and missed a field goal that would have had the two teams tied going into halftime, but a third quarter touchdown by former walk-on Xavier Johnson put OSU in front, and a 14-play, 95-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter — led mostly by Miyan Williams — put the finishing touch on a 21-10 Ohio State win.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State needs to work out safeties at corner during off week
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 11, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: C.J. Stroud, Buckeye machine grind up Spartans
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
Comments / 0