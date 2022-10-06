OSU - 17.5 (Did Not Cover) Ohio State’s offense took a bit to get going in the first game of the season, and Ryan Day later admitted that some of the team’s struggles in this one were a result of too much of the game plan revolving around star wipeout Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who left the game early with an injury. The Buckeyes trailed 3-0 and 10-7 in the opener and missed a field goal that would have had the two teams tied going into halftime, but a third quarter touchdown by former walk-on Xavier Johnson put OSU in front, and a 14-play, 95-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter — led mostly by Miyan Williams — put the finishing touch on a 21-10 Ohio State win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO