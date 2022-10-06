Read full article on original website
The user from AZ
5d ago
Abortion is the only platform she is running on. she has no plan for border security, education, or any other issues that really matter.
Reply(16)
29
Elva Bustamante
5d ago
Why don’t you tell us your agenda in person with Kari so you can be asked questions instead of hiding in your basement like Biden
Reply
12
Terri Dickey
5d ago
How do I make a decision on someone who won't debate with another person. I don't want to read anything. I want to see her reaction to questions and then I make my decisions.
Reply(2)
10
Related
Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know
PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
marketplace.org
An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics
The “Marketplace Morning Report” is running a special series, “Secret Money, Public Influence,” on money, politics and whether campaign donors can be “secret Santas” who spend big but don’t have to disclose it. This election cycle, we traveled to Arizona, where, in a month, voters will decide whether some of the biggest campaign spenders should have to reveal their identities. How this measure got on the ballot, what it hopes to achieve and what opponents say about it provide lessons about the so-called dark money that can sway elections near you.
KTAR.com
Polling shows most Arizona voters are confident in state’s election results
PHOENIX – Most Arizona voters are heading into the November general election with confidence in the state’s election system, according to recent polling. The findings from the Center for the Future of Arizona appear to counter the narrative that concerns about election integrity are widespread in the state.
kjzz.org
Dem candidate for AZ attorney general makes campaign promise on anti-abortion laws
On Saturday, women’s marches took place all over the country, including in Phoenix, to support reproductive rights. Arizona’s democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, gave a campaign promise on how she will handle anti-abortion laws. “As your next attorney general we will never prosecute a doctor, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Dems know how to 'beat this craziness,' says Arizona House member
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., discusses Arizona's tight race for governor between Republican election denier Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. Rep. Gallego also discusses the Arizona Court of Appeals reinstating an injunction blocking abortion ban.Oct. 10, 2022.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here’s our guide to 2022 general election ballot measures
PHOENIX – Arizonans will be asked to consider 10 ballot measures when they vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The initiatives cover a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Early voting starts Oct. 12....
MSNBC
Arizona voters split on their choice for governor
NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona on the gubernatorial race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.Oct. 10, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
marketplace.org
In Arizona, a story of secret campaign spending and rising electric bills
“Marketplace Morning Report” is running a special series, “Secret Money, Public Influence,” on money, politics and whether campaign donors can be “secret Santas” who spend big but don’t have to reveal that they did. This election cycle, we traveled to Arizona, where voters in...
Glendale Star
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
Hundreds gather near Arizona State Capitol for women's march on abortion rights
Activists gathered, one month out from the November midterm elections, near the state capitol advocating for abortion rights.
statepress.com
What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running
As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
Comments / 86