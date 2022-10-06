ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NYS Music

The Park Theater in Glens Falls announces October Events

The Park Theater announced its programming for the month of October, kicking off the theater’s 2022/23 season. On the calendar is a broad range of events — from jazz to comedy to film screenings. The Park Theater opened in 1911 as the first movie theater in the town...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Photo of the Week: Fall 2022

Submit your “Photo of the Week” to possibly be included in the print edition of Saratoga TODAY Newspaper. One photo will be published in print each week. All submissions will be added to this gallery. Email your photo to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
104.5 The Team

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Kyle Perry
Q 105.7

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
#Music Hall#City Tavern#The 77th Infantry#The Saratoga Regiment#The Children S Museum
NEWS10 ABC

Old Navy opening in Amsterdam

Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
AMSTERDAM, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year

Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Albany Alum, Awkwafina Throws First Pitch At Mets Playoff Game

Well, for many Mets fans Sunday night was not an evening to remember. New York lost in their Game 3 elimination match-up with the San Diego Padres. However, for one University at Albany alum, it was probably another cool experience on an incredibly impressive resume. What makes this Great Dane so special that she was throwing out a first pitch prior to the biggest Mets game of the year, in front of a national TV audience?
ALBANY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNYT

Another fire erupts in Watervliet

There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WATERVLIET, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY

