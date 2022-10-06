Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
NYS Music
The Park Theater in Glens Falls announces October Events
The Park Theater announced its programming for the month of October, kicking off the theater’s 2022/23 season. On the calendar is a broad range of events — from jazz to comedy to film screenings. The Park Theater opened in 1911 as the first movie theater in the town...
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Troy ChowderFest winners announced
ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Photo of the Week: Fall 2022
Submit your “Photo of the Week” to possibly be included in the print edition of Saratoga TODAY Newspaper. One photo will be published in print each week. All submissions will be added to this gallery. Email your photo to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Gnome-themed restaurant opening in East Chatham
The Gnome Bistro is set to officially open in East Chatham on Thursday, October 13. Owner and Chef Zak Russell said he has many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
Waterford Rescue Squad mourns loss of Past Captain
The Waterford Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of Past Captain and Lifetime Member Dennis Schoonmaker, who spent decades serving the rescue squad, Waterford Fire Department, and the community as a whole.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
Old Navy opening in Amsterdam
Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
newyorkupstate.com
Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year
Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
One person injured in plane crash on Great Sacandaga Lake, north of Albany
Northampton, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash landed at Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino confirmed emergency response crews responded to a downed small aircraft near the Northampton Beach Public Campground shortly before noon on Sunday. One person suffered minor injuries...
Albany Alum, Awkwafina Throws First Pitch At Mets Playoff Game
Well, for many Mets fans Sunday night was not an evening to remember. New York lost in their Game 3 elimination match-up with the San Diego Padres. However, for one University at Albany alum, it was probably another cool experience on an incredibly impressive resume. What makes this Great Dane so special that she was throwing out a first pitch prior to the biggest Mets game of the year, in front of a national TV audience?
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
