Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ether sinks below $1,300, and Google partners with Coinbase for crypto payments: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jeremy Sheridan of Prime Trust discusses a new report from the company tracking the state of regulation for the industry.
CNBC
Treasury fines crypto company $29.3 million for violating multiple U.S. sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
CNBC
Bitcoin holds steady around $19,000 amid growing signs of institutional adoption
Crypto prices remain depressed, with bitcoin off its all-time high from nearly a year ago by more than 70%. Chart analysts have been looking for the cryptocurrency to break lower – to retest its June lows of about $17,000 and find a new bottom, potentially as low as $10,000 – if it fails to hold at $19,000. Slight breaks below that level haven't proved to be meaningful, however.
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand
Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday. A pair of UBS downgrades cited expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Shares of both GM and Ford are off about 45% year to date. each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand...
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
$1 trillion is a big leap for each of these companies, but they can all reach great heights.
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bond vigilantes are back and 'very much active' in the US after blowing up UK markets, Ed Yardeni says
Bond vigilantes are back and could target heavily indebted Italy after running rampant in the UK, according to Ed Yardeni. "It's an interesting tug of war between the central banks and the bond vigilantes," he told Insider in an interview. Meanwhile in the US, "mortgage bond vigilantes are clearly on...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
CNBC
Nissan takes $687 million loss as it sells Russian business for 1 euro
Nissan Motor Co will hand over its business in Russia to a state-owned entity for 1 euro, it said on Tuesday. The sale represents a loss of around $687 million and comes months after the company was forced to halt production there. The deal makes Nissan the latest major company...
McKinsey's self-portrait as a values-driven company is a sham, says a new book
The consulting giant's fingerprints are on almost every major corporate scandal of recent generations, from big tobacco to big pharma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
The best year-end tax strategies from top-ranked advisors – including a 'once in a multiple-decade opportunity'
After several months of soaring inflation, stock market volatility and interest rate hikes, many investors are feeling weary about their finances. But the stock market downturn offers a chance to reduce your tax bill, according to financial advisors from CNBC’s 2022 FA 100 list. After several months of soaring...
CNBC
Here's how to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income
You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
CNBC
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 5: AMC case study
Throughout our series on reading financial statements, we've used earnings reports from. (AAPL) for a reason: The tech giant has one of the most bulletproof financial positions in the world. However, we think it's helpful to also take a look at a company that has a shaky financial position. This will help us better spot red flags.
CNBC
Ark's Cathie Wood issues open letter to the Fed, saying it is risking an economic 'bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
CNBC
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for D50X Summit
Dynamic Event to Examine the Trends that Will Disrupt, Enable and Power Growth for the Next Decade. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 11, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the D50X Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, October 20th at 2pm ET. Backed...
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
CNBC
Semiconductor stocks tumble on Biden administration's new China curbs
Semiconductor stocks are getting hit in overseas trading after the Biden administration set new limitations on the industry. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
Comments / 0