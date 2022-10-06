ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Ether sinks below $1,300, and Google partners with Coinbase for crypto payments: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jeremy Sheridan of Prime Trust discusses a new report from the company tracking the state of regulation for the industry.
CNBC

Bitcoin holds steady around $19,000 amid growing signs of institutional adoption

Crypto prices remain depressed, with bitcoin off its all-time high from nearly a year ago by more than 70%. Chart analysts have been looking for the cryptocurrency to break lower – to retest its June lows of about $17,000 and find a new bottom, potentially as low as $10,000 – if it fails to hold at $19,000. Slight breaks below that level haven't proved to be meaningful, however.
CNBC

Nissan takes $687 million loss as it sells Russian business for 1 euro

Nissan Motor Co will hand over its business in Russia to a state-owned entity for 1 euro, it said on Tuesday. The sale represents a loss of around $687 million and comes months after the company was forced to halt production there. The deal makes Nissan the latest major company...
CNBC

Here's how to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income

You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
CNBC

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 5: AMC case study

Throughout our series on reading financial statements, we've used earnings reports from. (AAPL) for a reason: The tech giant has one of the most bulletproof financial positions in the world. However, we think it's helpful to also take a look at a company that has a shaky financial position. This will help us better spot red flags.
CNBC

CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for D50X Summit

Dynamic Event to Examine the Trends that Will Disrupt, Enable and Power Growth for the Next Decade. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 11, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the D50X Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, October 20th at 2pm ET. Backed...
CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
TechCrunch

Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?

Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
