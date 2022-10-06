Read full article on original website
KXLY
Slightly cooler and hopefully clearer weather for Tuesday – Kris
We are tracking a dry cold front that will cool things down very slightly for Tuesday. Hopefully, it will push wildfire smoke from North Idaho out of the region. However, it will usher wildfire smoke from the Cascades into the Spokane area Monday night. Plan your Tuesday. We are hoping...
KXLY
Sunshine and very mild with less smoke and haze – Mark
We return to more stable conditions as the high pressure takes over the region and we see less wind, clouds and very mild temperatures. Temperatures will be in the low 70s all week and into the weekend. Wednesday morning, we could see some patchy frost in protected valleys North. Plan...
KXLY
Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark
In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195.
Water boil order in effect for city of Dover
DOVER, Idaho — A water boil order is currently in effect for the city of Dover. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office issued the order via an advisory message at 9 p.m. The order may remain in place until Tuesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a full rolling boil for a minimum of 60 seconds. Potable drinking...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
‘The camp needs to go’: SPD wants Camp Hope cleared, outreach providers push back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police join a growing list of local leaders demanding Camp Hope is shut down while outreach providers say it’s impossible. On Wednesday, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to Washington’s Department of Transportation and Jewels Helping Hands, saying Camp Hope is a chronic nuisance. The department now joins the sheriff, county commissioners and county...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
