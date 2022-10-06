The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-107 in their third preseason game. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Unfortunately, the Wizards now have another injury to monitor as Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle on a play under the rim late in the first half, much like Corey Kispert did in Japan against the Warriors. Porzingis exited for the locker room immediately, though it was almost halftime anyways. And he didn't return, but that may not mean much given it's the preseason and there was no reason to push it. The Hornets made the same call with star LaMelo Ball, who also rolled his ankle in this game.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO