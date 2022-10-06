Read full article on original website
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
Here's where experts predict the Bruins will finish in Atlantic division
The Boston Bruins play in the most competitive and talented division in the NHL, but that fact hasn't stopped many experts from predicting the Original Six club will once again hit the 100-point mark during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bruins won 51 games and earned 107 points last season...
Flyers have roster to start season, Tortorella has 'blueprint' for his build
John Tortorella isn't kidding himself. He knows why he was brought in to be head coach of the Flyers. To fix them. And the fixing could take time. After all, when the Flyers omitted themselves from "the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes," Tortorella and general manager Chuck Fletcher mentioned the importance of stabilizing first.
Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney
When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
With a winger on waivers, Flyers' season-opening roster, lineup take more shape
VOORHEES, N.J. — Final decisions are just about here for the Flyers. The club's 2022-23 season-opening makeup came closer into focus Sunday ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit a roster. Following practice, the Flyers placed forwards Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody on waivers. If the two...
Dame has candid response to Draymond-Poole altercation
Like the rest of the NBA world, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been watching the Warriors’ entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation unfold from afar. And on Saturday, Lillard publicly weighed in on the altercation for the first time while speaking to reporters at practice. “It’s unfortunate,” Lillard...
Wizards top Hornets in preseason as Porzingis leaves with injury
The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-107 in their third preseason game. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Unfortunately, the Wizards now have another injury to monitor as Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle on a play under the rim late in the first half, much like Corey Kispert did in Japan against the Warriors. Porzingis exited for the locker room immediately, though it was almost halftime anyways. And he didn't return, but that may not mean much given it's the preseason and there was no reason to push it. The Hornets made the same call with star LaMelo Ball, who also rolled his ankle in this game.
Marcus Smart shares honest criticism of Draymond over Poole punch
Marcus Smart knows what it's like to lose his cool on the court. He's gotten into spats with NBA opponents and Boston Celtics teammates alike and made national headlines in college for shoving a fan in the stands after a verbal altercation. So, Smart knows where the "line" is --...
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Sports
The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park
Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37 p.m. Game 4 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park begins at 2:07 p.m. Game 5...
Baldwin Jr. describes 'jarring' view of Draymond's Poole punch
As the son of a college basketball coach, Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been around hoops his entire life. When it comes to team dynamics, there isn't much Baldwin hasn't seen on or off the court. But still, Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice last week was...
Sherwood Hires Famed Stylist Kesha McLeod as Its Fashion Director
Of the four major North American sports, hockey isn’t often discussed when it comes to fashion. Sherwood, however, has made a key hire that could help change the narrative. The hockey equipment and apparel brand announced today that it has hired famed stylist Kesha McLeod as its fashion director. The hiring of McLeod, according to Sherwood, is its latest effort to evolve what is a very traditional sport, with an aim to bring creativity and individuality to the forefront. Sherwood also stated it wants to prove that both fashion and style have a permanent place within the game. “Fashion and hockey are...
JP's filthy move vs. Lakers sparked amusing Dubs bench debate
Jordan Poole’s hypnotic moves against the Los Angeles Lakers wowed the Chase Center crowd on Sunday night as well as his teammates sitting on the Warriors’ bench. But it turns out Poole’s Golden State companions might not have been entirely sold on the legality of his behind-the-back maneuver late in the third quarter, center Kevon Looney joked after the team’s 124-121 preseason loss.
