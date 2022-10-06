ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Critical local government funding in Ohio should be restored, municipal league says

By By Susan Tebben Ohio Capital Journal
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 5 days ago

Restoring local government funds for Ohio cities and villages should be a major priority in the newest state operating budget, according to policy experts and those who represent cities and counties.

The Ohio Municipal League laid out their goals as the state operating budget discussion approaches, setting the LGF, which is used for the most basic public services like EMT and police departments, as the top issue on its mind.

The nonprofit organization that pushes policy changes in the Statehouse to benefit Ohio cities and villages, said the local government funding is “critical to Ohio communities” and should be restored to pre-recession levels.

“In light of the robust financial position of the state, we believe now is the time for the state to reinvest in local governments and restore — to its full funding — this critical partnership between the state and its local partners,” the leagues said in announcing its priorities.

Claiming economic downturns due to the recession, former Gov. John Kasich took the local government from 3.68% of the state general revenue fund down to 1.66%. In the 2020-2021 budget, the General Assembly boosted the share to 1.68%, but it is set to go back to 1.66%, according to a Policy Matters Ohio analysis of the 2022-23 budget.

While state revenues were projected to rise over the next two years, the think-tank said at the time, lawmaker-made cuts to revenue sharing, tax reimbursements, and local tax resources caused local governments to operate with about $1 billion less than in 2011.

“State lawmakers have reduced resources available to local governments by $1 billion a year, adjusted for inflation, harming locally funded services like public health, children’s protective services and others,” said Wendy Patton in a Policy Matters analysis of the 2022-23 state budget on local governments.

Wayne County Commissioner and former state legislator Ron Amstutz said the local government fund acts as a “base component in the services that are provided,” so it needs to be valued.

“The question now is if the state’s fully recovered, why hasn’t the baseline been fully restored,” Amstutz said.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio agrees that the state finds itself uniquely positioned financially to give local governments the boost they need after years of “fiscal belt tightening.”

There’s definitely a lot of agreement that this should be a priority, and there’s no reason for that percentage to be held down so low anymore,” said Jon Honeck, senior policy analyst with the CCAO.

Getting the increase into the budget could prove difficult with many budgetary issues based on state debt levels and administrative priorities, but one strategy Amstutz said could be used is going straight to Gov. Mike DeWine with the ask.

“(DeWine’s) had a pretty good relationship with local government, so I would think he would be open to the idea,” Amstutz said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
285
Followers
152
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy