BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
BBC
Council houses perpetrator's relative in same street as abuse victim
A domestic abuse victim and her children were "forced to flee" their new home when the council moved the perpetrator's relative into their road. The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said it was an unforeseeable and "unfortunate coincidence". However, it upheld a complaint against Bristol City Council for failing...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
BBC
MPs vote to scrap health and social care tax rise
MPs have voted in favour of scrapping a tax rise introduced to fund the NHS and social care. Treasury Minister Chris Philp defended the move, arguing that it was important to "urgently alleviate the tax burden" given the cost-of-living crisis. Labour supported the change and criticised ministers for introducing the...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Freda Walker: Woman, 86, tied up and murdered by intruder, court told
An 86-year-old woman and her husband were tied up and gagged before she was murdered, a court has heard. Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January. Her 88-year-old husband Ken was found at the scene with serious injuries and was...
BBC
Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard
A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds. Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday. Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been...
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Angry mob leaves Warrington councillor fearing for her life
A councillor has told how she thought she was going to die when an angry crowd surrounded her after a fractious planning meeting. Cathy Mitchell, deputy leader of Warrington Borough Council, said the ordeal had knocked her confidence and made her feel less safe in her role. Speaking as part...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot
Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
