Charlotte, NC

FOX Sports

Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports

NASCAR playoffs: Christopher Bell wins Roval 400 in wild overtime

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 concluded Sunday with the Bank of America Roval 400 in Concord, North Carolina, where Christopher Bell pulled off a wild overtime win to advance to the Round of 8. It was the sixth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
