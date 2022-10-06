I’m a 50-year-old skincare pro – why you don’t need to splurge on anti-aging products & the exact things I use

A FIFTY-YEAR-OLD woman has shared the anti-aging secret to her glowing skin that is cost-effective and still high quality.

The woman shared that she spends more on her anti-aging skincare routine and takes care of her skin from the inside out, so she can spend less on makeup.

The 50-year-old skincare professional Sheri tells viewers why you don't need to splurge on anti-aging products in a YouTube video Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

Sheri shows viewers the drugstore cleansing products she uses that are cost-effective Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

YouTube vlogger Sheri, the face behind her channel Graceful Beauty, uses her social platform to share her ideas and experiences about everything from beauty to skincare to makeup to lifestyle, and more.

Sheri is constantly researching and testing out new products, studying ingredients, and buying the next best "anti-aging" miracle serum.

In one YouTube video, the woman gives viewers an inside look into her evening five-step skincare routine that helps to defy the bounds of time.

"There are certain things in my skincare routine that I will personally spend a little bit extra on. But there are a lot of things, and a few of them I'm going to show you today that can be super, duper inexpensive to still have a type of anti-aging or aging gracefully type of skincare routine," she says at the start of the video.

The first step the woman shares is to pre-cleanse her face with Garnier Fructise Micellar Cleansing Water, $10.49, to remove all of her makeup, sunscreen, and surface build-up from the day.

She pairs the product with reusable micellar cleansing pads that are machine washable with up to a thousand uses.

The next step in her routine is to wash her face with the Garnier Fructise Micellar Foaming Cleanser for Combination to Oily Skin, $8.99.

"After cleansing my face, I always like to keep it extremely damp, and I just take a clean, a brand new, clean, dry towel...and all I do is I pat my eyes dry and maybe around my lips. That's about it," she demonstrates in the video.

She leaves the rest of her face decently damp because she says it helps the rest of the products in her routine to soak into her skin better.

Since she's saving on her cleansers and wears mostly drugstore makeup, Sheri states that she will spend extra money on her treatment step.

She moves on to the next product she splurges on, which is the Truth Treatment Systems 5% Retinol Gel, $199.

The skincare item is said to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, fade discoloration, tighten & firm skin, smooth skin texture, stimulate collagen and elastin, firm and brighten the skin, and much more.

"This does blow prescription-strenth retinol out of the water," she declares.

She adds that the product is only supposed to be used every ten days or two times a week at most, but she uses it three days a week because her skin has built up a tolerance.

The Graceful Beauty vlogger recommends mixing the Biomimetic Miner Mist with the Retinol Gel to really seal it into the skin Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

Sheri mentions that she brings the gel down to her chest and neck about once a week for additional anti-aging security.

The skincare professional then recommends mixing a few sprays of the Truth Treatment Systems Biomimetic Mineral Mist, $39, which contains Hyaluronic Acid and Amino Acids, with the gel to "better penetrate deeper into your skin."

She apparently ran out of the mineral mist, but as a good alternative, she applies the Osmosis MD Infuse Mist, $29, to hydrate and protect the skin.

She once again asserts that she doesn't spend a ton of money on moisturizers because the "star product of this routine" is retinol but uses a bit of moisturizer as eye cream.

For those interested in an affordable and good-quality moisturizer, she suggests the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer, $14.99.

To top off the routine, she shares her lash serum and overnight lip treatment that complete the nighttime system.

"If you're looking to have maximum results, to have really good anti-aging or gracefully aging benefits in your skincare routine cut back on all your other things like your cleaners and your moisturizers and toners and things that you don't really need to spend much money on," she says at the conclusion of the video.

For Sheri, the key to gracefully aging is to invest in one skincare product that works wonders on your skin.

The skincare lover suggests to try the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer due to its anti-aging benefits Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty