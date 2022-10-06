ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I’m a 50-year-old skincare pro – why you don’t need to splurge on anti-aging products & the exact things I use

By Nadgeena Jerome
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A FIFTY-YEAR-OLD woman has shared the anti-aging secret to her glowing skin that is cost-effective and still high quality.

The woman shared that she spends more on her anti-aging skincare routine and takes care of her skin from the inside out, so she can spend less on makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLJU0_0iOm5o8n00
The 50-year-old skincare professional Sheri tells viewers why you don't need to splurge on anti-aging products in a YouTube video Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311P3Z_0iOm5o8n00
Sheri shows viewers the drugstore cleansing products she uses that are cost-effective Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

YouTube vlogger Sheri, the face behind her channel Graceful Beauty, uses her social platform to share her ideas and experiences about everything from beauty to skincare to makeup to lifestyle, and more.

Sheri is constantly researching and testing out new products, studying ingredients, and buying the next best "anti-aging" miracle serum.

In one YouTube video, the woman gives viewers an inside look into her evening five-step skincare routine that helps to defy the bounds of time.

"There are certain things in my skincare routine that I will personally spend a little bit extra on. But there are a lot of things, and a few of them I'm going to show you today that can be super, duper inexpensive to still have a type of anti-aging or aging gracefully type of skincare routine," she says at the start of the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rOrU_0iOm5o8n00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07q5fL_0iOm5o8n00

The first step the woman shares is to pre-cleanse her face with Garnier Fructise Micellar Cleansing Water, $10.49, to remove all of her makeup, sunscreen, and surface build-up from the day.

She pairs the product with reusable micellar cleansing pads that are machine washable with up to a thousand uses.

The next step in her routine is to wash her face with the Garnier Fructise Micellar Foaming Cleanser for Combination to Oily Skin, $8.99.

"After cleansing my face, I always like to keep it extremely damp, and I just take a clean, a brand new, clean, dry towel...and all I do is I pat my eyes dry and maybe around my lips. That's about it," she demonstrates in the video.

She leaves the rest of her face decently damp because she says it helps the rest of the products in her routine to soak into her skin better.

Since she's saving on her cleansers and wears mostly drugstore makeup, Sheri states that she will spend extra money on her treatment step.

She moves on to the next product she splurges on, which is the Truth Treatment Systems 5% Retinol Gel, $199.

The skincare item is said to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, fade discoloration, tighten & firm skin, smooth skin texture, stimulate collagen and elastin, firm and brighten the skin, and much more.

"This does blow prescription-strenth retinol out of the water," she declares.

She adds that the product is only supposed to be used every ten days or two times a week at most, but she uses it three days a week because her skin has built up a tolerance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ctx5J_0iOm5o8n00
The Graceful Beauty vlogger recommends mixing the Biomimetic Miner Mist with the Retinol Gel to really seal it into the skin Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

Sheri mentions that she brings the gel down to her chest and neck about once a week for additional anti-aging security.

The skincare professional then recommends mixing a few sprays of the Truth Treatment Systems Biomimetic Mineral Mist, $39, which contains Hyaluronic Acid and Amino Acids, with the gel to "better penetrate deeper into your skin."

She apparently ran out of the mineral mist, but as a good alternative, she applies the Osmosis MD Infuse Mist, $29, to hydrate and protect the skin.

She once again asserts that she doesn't spend a ton of money on moisturizers because the "star product of this routine" is retinol but uses a bit of moisturizer as eye cream.

For those interested in an affordable and good-quality moisturizer, she suggests the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer, $14.99.

To top off the routine, she shares her lash serum and overnight lip treatment that complete the nighttime system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rY20b_0iOm5o8n00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQlxz_0iOm5o8n00

"If you're looking to have maximum results, to have really good anti-aging or gracefully aging benefits in your skincare routine cut back on all your other things like your cleaners and your moisturizers and toners and things that you don't really need to spend much money on," she says at the conclusion of the video.

For Sheri, the key to gracefully aging is to invest in one skincare product that works wonders on your skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOmow_0iOm5o8n00
The skincare lover suggests to try the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer due to its anti-aging benefits Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EntAD_0iOm5o8n00
Sheri normally rounds out her nighttime skincare routine by applying lip plumper before bed Credit: YouTube/Graceful Beauty

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!

If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Oily Skin#Cosmetics#Clean Skin
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
806K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy