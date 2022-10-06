ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This fall foliage map will help you catch the best autumn color

By Grae Gleason
Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the contiguous U.S. will reach peak color.

For ambitious leaf-peepers who want to scope out fall leaves all over the country, this map is an indispensable tool. Another cool part of this resource? You can contribute to it. By submitting a fall foliage report when autumn color graces your neighborhood, you can help make the map more accurate. The short form asks basic questions about what area you’re in, if the leaves there have begun changing color, and how brilliant the colors are.

Curious minds can peruse SmokyMountains.com for more information on why leaves change color in the fall. The map and page are also great resources for teachers seeking seasonal lesson plan ideas. Kids in the classroom will love the site’s free print-out autumn coloring book , too.

