'They saved my career': Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater credits the New York Jets for resuscitating his football life as he prepares to play in AFC East grudge match in Tua Tagovailova's absence

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Teddy Bridgewater has credited the New York Jets for helping him salvage his NFL livelihood ahead of the AFC East showdown in the Meadowlands Sunday.

The backup will replace Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback -- as he did midgame vs. Cincinnati -- for the trip to New York while the former Alabama man remains in concussion protocol after two huge hits in recent weeks.

It is somewhat of a full circle for Bridgewater who was signed by the Jets during the 2018 offseason following his exit from Minnesota in the aftermath of a debilitating leg injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwz5W_0iOm5TYQ00
Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter Sunday at New York

His time in Florham Park was short-lived as New York traded him to New Orleans for a sixth-round pick prior to the 2018 season. Notwithstanding, Bridgewater was grateful for the experience and has credited the Jets with saving his career.

'The year I spent OTAs and training camp with the Jets. I look at it as they helped save my career,' Bridgewater told reporters Wednesday.

'When I signed with the Jets, it really was like on a tryout basis almost with Todd Bowles, the head coach, and [John Mellody], the trainer, he helped me get back to my old self health-wise,' Bridgewater described.

Then-incumbent head coach of the Jets -- and current Bucs coach -- Bowles was integral to Bridgewater's renaissance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJvr5_0iOm5TYQ00
Bridgewater played during the 2008 preseason for New York before being traded to the Saints

'His charisma and his energy helped me just continue to get that confidence back for myself,' he said, 'Then when they traded me, it was like everything happens for a reason.'

This Sunday, Bridgewater is tasked with extending Miami's unbeaten 4-0 start to the season against a spirited Jets team. While fans of the Dolphins will hope he can produce winning results like Tagovailoa, they should best not count on Bridgewater being an imitation.

'I can't be Tua,' he said, assuredly. 'I had to learn a lesson when I was in New Orleans. I couldn't be Drew Brees.'

During Brees' absence, the ex-Bronco guided the Saints to a 5-0 record. Miami will hope being himself brings Bridgewater and the team a victory in his first start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADqNn_0iOm5TYQ00
Bridgewater acknowledged during his pre-Jets press conference that they saved his career

