Premier League

Everton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for crunch Premier League clash TODAY

By Nick Emms
 3 days ago
EVERTON are hosting Manchester United TODAY, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the expense of Erik ten Hag's sorry side.

The Toffees are unbeaten in seven matches under Frank Lampard, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in August.

Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring his first goal for Everton Credit: PA
Anthony Martial scored a brace from the bench against Man City Credit: PA

United, on the other hand, come into the match off the back of a 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City and will be looking to set the record straight.

A win for Everton would see them leapfrog United and climb as high as fifth in the Premier League.

What time does Everton vs Manchester United kick off?

  • Everton vs Man Utd is TODAY, Sunday 9 October.
  • The game will start from 7pm UK time.
  • Everton's Goodison Park plays host.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • The clash will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK,
  • You can live stream the action from Merseyside on the BT Sport app, which can be downloaded on your mobile or tablet device.

Team News

Wing-back Nathan Patterson will miss the clash for Everton, having been ruled out for up to five weeks with an ankle injury suffered on international duty.

Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend have also been sidelined in recent weeks, while Jordan Pickford returned against Southampton and could take his place in goal again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also be set to return after his spell on the injury table.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial returned to action against Manchester City, with the Frenchman bagging a brace from the bench.

Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all struggled with injuries in recent weeks as Casemiro could be handed a start against the Toffees.

Odds

Everton - 13/5

Draw - 5/2

Manchester United - 19/20

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

Comments / 0

