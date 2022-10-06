ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five events at ArtsKSU celebrate the fall season

By Music KSU/Special, Damon, KSU/Special, Colin Conces Photography/KSU/Special
 5 days ago
She Kills Monsters Fall 2022. KSU/Special

Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts has five events to help celebrate the cooler weather of fall.

Laugh out loud with an improv show for Halloween or be entertained by an action-filled play rooted in “Dungeons and Dragons.” Participate in a salute to America with patriotic concerts or broaden one's horizons with a ceramic artist’s talk, followed by live music and a video under the stars.

The Department of Theatre and Performance Studies kicks off the adventure with its production of “She Kills Monsters” from Oct. 11-16 in the Onyx Theater on the Kennesaw campus. In a nod to “Dungeons and Dragons,” watch as Agnes and Tilly fight demons, dragons and maniacal cheerleaders while discovering the thrill of finding self, connecting with family and “making the saving throw.” Tickets for the show range from $5-$12.

The Zuckerman Museum of Art, a unit of the School of Art and Design on the Kennesaw campus, welcomes patrons after hours on Oct. 21 for an evening of art and live music. Celebrated ceramicist and KSU alumnus Donté K. Hayes, the Fall 2022 Windgate Artist in Residence, will discuss his work and artistic practice from 7 to 8 p.m.

Stick around and enjoy the Edgewood String Quartet from 8 to 9 p.m. in the one-night-only presentation of a large-scale video work by artist team Horinaka & Suib. The video, featured in “The Gravity of Beauty” exhibition at the ZMA, will be projected on the exterior of the museum. This event is free with reservations and open to everyone.

Next, make plans to park at Dad’s Garage in the Old Fourth Ward on Oct. 27 as TPS students, aka the rising stars of improv, join the stalwarts of the Dad’s Garage Ensemble to present “An Improv and Storytelling Spooktacular” at 8 p.m. as part of “Office Hours.” Tickets for this special performance, led by TPS faculty Dr. Charles Parrott, are $9.50 each and available at dadsgarage.com .

Veterans Day quickly follows Halloween and ArtsKSU gives patrons the chance to honor service members. The Bailey School of Music celebrates America with a wide range of music during the weeklong Americana Festival from Nov. 7-11. Four concerts will be offered, beginning with a faculty recital honoring American composers and followed by the Brass Ensemble, Chorale, Treble Choir and Men’s Ensemble. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Wind Ensemble will pay tribute to the men and women who serve, and have served, the nation. Individual tickets range from $5-$15 or buy a festival pass for $45 and attend all the concerts.

Get tickets early for “Carte Blanche,” an evening of contemporary and classical choreography, on stage Nov. 11-12 at the Dance Theater on the KSU Marietta campus. These live performances highlight the talent of KSU Dance students in four original dance works by faculty and guests. Tickets are $15-$20 and are

available online or by calling 470-578-6650.

For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu .

