I’m a skincare guru – anti-aging tips I wish I knew in my 20s, don’t overuse a common product or forget about your lips

By Victoria Montalti
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A SKINCARE skincare guru in her mid-thirties has compiled the top tips she wished she knew when she was in her 20s.

Amy Chang is skin-obsessed and shares her beauty tricks with her followers. She has shared three skincare steps she wishes she did differently when she was younger, and one is especially surprising.

Amy Chang shared common skincare mistakes people may be making Credit: Instagram/bondenavant
She rubbed in a lot of moisturizer while saying only a pea-size is necessary Credit: Instagram/bondenavant

Taking a large dollop of face moisturizer out of a glass jar, Amy first "shockingly" revealed: “Over-moisturizing can make your skin drier and more sensitive over time.”

“The moisturizer presses down the dead skin cells, slowing cell turnover and telling your skin it doesn’t need to produce its own moisture,” she explained.

She rubbed an excessive amount of moisturizer onto her face as an example of what not to do, saying it's a common mistake.

“You only need a pea-size of moisturizer twice a day if you wash your face twice a day,” she wrote.

In her caption, Amy further explained her experience with over-moisturizing.

“When I was younger I had combination skin … As I got older, I noticed my skin started to become drier, especially in my late 20s. I began layering on tons and tons of moisturizer,” she wrote.

She said this caused irritation, breakouts, and even a case of perioral dermatitis – a yeast-based skin inflammation.

“It wasn’t until I scaled back on moisturizer and focused on thorough cleansing, frequent exfoliation, and minimal moisture that my skin transformed and my PD cleared up completely,” Amy explained.

She warned us to look out for clogged pores, acne breakouts, and skin sensitivity as signs to start moisturizing less.

Amy’s second tip was to reapply sunscreen every two hours throughout the day.

She was seen spraying an SPF spray onto her face outside and then swiping a sunscreen stick onto her cheeks while in the car.

“UVA rays (the ones that cause wrinkles and skin damage) can penetrate car windows,” Amy wrote.

Amy reapplies sunscreen every two hours, especially in her car Credit: Instagram/bondenavant

“And make sure to apply it to those sensitive areas like your eyelids, lips, neck, and ears,” she added.

She shared that she uses Supergoop’s (Re)Setting SPF Mist and SPF Glow Stick for sunscreen re-application. She also uses Coco Kind’s Tinted Lip Shield with SPF built-in.

For her final tip, Amy assured: “There’s a right way to use micellar water and a wrong way.”

She soaked a cotton pad in Bioderma USA’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water to show how to properly remove makeup.

“The right way is to press the pad on your eyes, let the micellar water encapsulate the dirt and makeup, then swipe it away,” she said.

She demonstrated how to properly remove makeup to avoid wrinkles Credit: Instagram/bondenavant

She further explained that you should hold the pad over your eyes for 10 to 15 seconds as opposed to rubbing the pad multiple times.

“Rubbing your eyes with a pad is not effective and it can stretch out the delicate skin on the eye area,” Amy said.

Her followers shared their appreciation for her skincare tips.

“You inspired me to take better care of my skin,” one person commented.

Many honed in on the over-moisturizing tip, either shocked by it or sharing similar tales of irritated skin.

One person wrote: “Thank you so much for this .. It was really helpful, especially the over-moisturizing. I thought it was good,” before explaining they were experiencing the signs Amy warned about.

Amy warned that common skincare issues can mean you should moisturize less often Credit: Instagram/bondenavant
She used an SPF spray to reapply sunscreen over her makeup Credit: Instagram/bondenavant

The US Sun

