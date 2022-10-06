ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Gatesville Messenger

City focuses on code enforcement issues

It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
GATESVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Flu season has officially begun

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Fall season brings in the cooler weather, but with that comes an increase in flu activity. “We do have rapid tests that have been positive for flu and be in provider offices across the county that we’re given the reports of daily and we’ll continue to track these numbers in cases as they go out,” says director of McLennan County Public Health District LaShonda Malrey-Horne.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

C.A.S.T. for kids give special needs community a unique opportunity

BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — C.A.S.T for kids gives people with special needs the chance to fish on a marina or lake and ride out on boats. “Parents that don’t have the capabilities of being able to take their kids on a fishing boat or a boat in general, or that can get them down here and provide fishing poles for them,” coordinator Randi Bingham said.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month

Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
KILLEEN, TX

