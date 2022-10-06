Read full article on original website
Gatesville Messenger
City focuses on code enforcement issues
It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
WacoTrib.com
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
KWTX
Republican Josh Tetens raises $185K as Democrat Aubrey Robertson forgoes fundraising in district attorney’s race
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If the race for McLennan County district attorney were to be decided on the candidates’ abilities to raise and spend money, Republican nominee Josh Tetens holds a distinct advantage over his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson. Except for the fact that Robertson has held no fundraisers,...
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
fox44news.com
Flu season has officially begun
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Fall season brings in the cooler weather, but with that comes an increase in flu activity. “We do have rapid tests that have been positive for flu and be in provider offices across the county that we’re given the reports of daily and we’ll continue to track these numbers in cases as they go out,” says director of McLennan County Public Health District LaShonda Malrey-Horne.
fox44news.com
C.A.S.T. for kids give special needs community a unique opportunity
BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — C.A.S.T for kids gives people with special needs the chance to fish on a marina or lake and ride out on boats. “Parents that don’t have the capabilities of being able to take their kids on a fishing boat or a boat in general, or that can get them down here and provide fishing poles for them,” coordinator Randi Bingham said.
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
