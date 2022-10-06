ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
SPORTS
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Springwell Bay can confirm his undoubted promise with victory on his return at Carlisle. Now with Jonjo O'Neill, he gave a good indication that he was above average on his racecourse debut in the famous Goffs Land Rover Bumper in 2021. He beat all bar the smart Adamantly Chosen on that occasion, with a host of subsequent winners in behind.
SPORTS
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathanael Greene
SkySports

Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries

Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Rapids
SkySports

Ollie Lawrence says Worcester Warriors players have been 'let down by owners'

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors' partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million. Joe Batley: Worcester players did take wage cut | 'Huge anger at...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy