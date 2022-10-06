Read full article on original website
Wednesday Tips
Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
Thursday Tips
Springwell Bay can confirm his undoubted promise with victory on his return at Carlisle. Now with Jonjo O'Neill, he gave a good indication that he was above average on his racecourse debut in the famous Goffs Land Rover Bumper in 2021. He beat all bar the smart Adamantly Chosen on that occasion, with a host of subsequent winners in behind.
Tuesday Tips
Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
Frankel's Last Dance: Sky Sports Racing exclusive features jockey Tom Queally on ten-year anniversary of Champions Day triumph
Sky Sports Racing is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Frankel's final race by broadcasting Frankel's Last Dance, a special ten-minute feature that includes an exclusive interview with rider Tom Queally and previously unseen footage - shot in 4k - of the great colt's final race. Frankel ended his career unbeaten,...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford
As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card. 4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature. Nine head to post for the feature class four contest,...
British Champions Day: Jadoomi supplemented to face Inspiral in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
Ascot Champions Day: Watch Frankel's Last Dance on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm!
A decade after Frankel’s last ever appearance, the legendary horse’s jockey Tom Queally remembers British Champions Day 2012. Watch the full film, showcasing previously unseen 4K footage, on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm.
Robbie Dunne: Jockey wins with first ride since 10-month ban for bullying and harassing Bryony Frost
Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford. Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost. The jockey was subject to a week-long...
Ascot Champions Day: Clerk Chris Stickels insists no ground concerns despite mixed forecasts for rain
Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is keeping a close eye on the inconsistent weather forecasts ahead of Qipco British Champions Day, live on Sky Sports Racing, but revealed the ground is likely to be no worse than soft. At noon on Wednesday, the ground in the build-up to...
GAA club round-up: Naas and Portarlington defend titles on busy weekend of county finals
Although star forwards Eamonn Callaghan and Darragh Kirwan were well marshalled, Naas nonetheless had too much for their neighbours, who only managed to score one point in the first half. The 2021 Leinster finalists held off a fightback after the break, with a late Paddy McDermott goal sealing a 1-12 to 0-6 victory.
Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries
Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
King Charles III: Perfect Alibi delivers first Listed victory in Royal silks at Yarmouth
Perfect Alibi carried the royal colours of the King to Listed success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. A dual winner at Newbury earlier in the season, the Le Havre filly was last seen finishing second to Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes at Goodwood in late August.
Ollie Lawrence says Worcester Warriors players have been 'let down by owners'
Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors' partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million. Joe Batley: Worcester players did take wage cut | 'Huge anger at...
Dublin hurler Donal Burke 'can't fault' Liam Rushe, Cian O'Callaghan and Chris Crummey for taking break in 2023
It was reported by The Irish Independent that Liam Rushe, Cian O'Callaghan and Chris Crummey are going travelling and will be unavailable to new boss Micheál Donoghue next season. "They've given brilliant service to Dublin hurling so you can't really fault them for making that [decision]," said Burke, who...
