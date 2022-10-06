ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Crawford County, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Crawford County, AR
KHBS

One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Violent Crime#Crawford Co#Sheriff S Department
KHBS

Fort Smith police searching for armed carjacking suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are searching for a car-jacking suspect. Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell said it began with a carjacking at gunpoint near the intersection of Spradling and North 6th Street around 2:15 p.m Saturday. Police pursued the suspect on foot through a wooded area...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Police find missing girl from Fort Smith safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Police report the girl was found safe. Police are looking for a missing girl in Fort Smith. A family member reported Mattie Webb, 12, missing on Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say Webb was last seen in the area of Central Matt. They state she...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
LINCOLN, AR
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR
KHBS

92-year-old killed crossing the street in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vehicle accident in Rogers Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 92-year-old Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing S Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Private Drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, which is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
ROGERS, AR

