KHBS
Washington County authorities searching for man after attempted kidnapping
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Saturday night. Authorities say it happened in Lincoln, in rural Washington County. Her mom says the girl ran into a store to escape the kidnapper. The mother...
5newsonline.com
6 minors, 1 adult arrested in connection to shooting in Rogers
Six minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
KHBS
One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland
ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon. When officers...
Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The deceased...
KHBS
Fort Smith police searching for armed carjacking suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are searching for a car-jacking suspect. Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell said it began with a carjacking at gunpoint near the intersection of Spradling and North 6th Street around 2:15 p.m Saturday. Police pursued the suspect on foot through a wooded area...
KHBS
Police find missing girl from Fort Smith safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Police report the girl was found safe. Police are looking for a missing girl in Fort Smith. A family member reported Mattie Webb, 12, missing on Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say Webb was last seen in the area of Central Matt. They state she...
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
5newsonline.com
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
KHBS
92-year-old killed crossing the street in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vehicle accident in Rogers Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 92-year-old Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing S Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Private Drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, which is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
