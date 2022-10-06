Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
Android Authority
Don't buy a gaming monitor unless you really, truly need one
The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is large, sharp, and powerful, but is it too much of a good thing?. I spent my first two years at Android Authority with a terrible monitor. It was small and heavy, had a low resolution, and the refresh rate was little more than “yeah, it refreshes.” I got used to my miserable monitor in a sort of Stockholm Syndrome way, eventually accepting its shortcomings. Then, I moved, and, as one does, I decided it was time for an upgrade.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The two phones couldn't be more different. Google finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphones after months of leaks and teasers, mainly by Google itself. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are iterative updates this time, but that’s not bad for a company that’s been quite inconsistent with its devices. You get the expected upgrades to the processing package and key improvements across the board, with the Pixel 7 Pro standing out as the phone to get if you want it all.
NFL・
Android Authority
Meta finally unveils the Quest Pro and its hefty price tag
Meta has announced the Quest Pro. The new headset will bring a number of upgrades compared to the Quest 2. It’s scheduled to be released on October 25 for $1,499. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially revealed its new premium mixed reality headset — the Meta Quest Pro. The headset aimed at workers and gamers alike will sell for a whopping $1,499.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Android Authority
Poll: Will you switch from Chrome in light of ad-blocking changes?
Chrome is making major changes that could break ad-blocking extensions. So is this enough for you to switch?. Google Chrome has recently faced a backlash from enthusiasts and tech news outlets due to a major change coming next year. The company is switching to a new extension platform dubbed Manifest v3, but this will effectively break many ad-blocking extensions.
Android Authority
Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4 and more on Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Everyone knows Sony makes top-notch Active Noise Cancelling headphones and earphones. Its best equipment in the market right now — the Sony WH-1000XM5 headset and the WF-1000XM4 buds — is on sale right now on Amazon with great discounts worth considering. The WH-1000XM5 outperformed the Bose QuietComfort 45...
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔨 Right to repair
Insight into the right-to-repair movement, Pixel 7 features on older Pixels, iPhone 14's rollercoaster 911 calls, and more. 🎬Good morning and welcome to Monday’s Daily Authority. The weekend flew by, and it’s hard to believe it’s Monday already. But I’m looking forward to seeing The Lost King at the movies tomorrow night. First though, the day’s top tech news…
Android Authority
It's now or never for the Pixel 7, and Google is rightly backing itself
More options for buyers, more potential customers for Google. It's a win-win situation. It’s taken a while for Google to hit peak momentum with the Pixel series, but the relative success of the Pixel 6 proves that Google has found its niche — value and imaging. Playing up the product’s core strengths through a renewed marketing effort worked in its favor, and the Pixel 6 series shipped just shy of four million units. Further, it proved that there was room for Google to compete.
Android Authority
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Great discounts on Bose QuietComfort 45 and more
This might be the best time to pick up these great Bose ANC headsets. Amazon surprised us all when it announced the Early Access Sale. It’s like Prime Day all over again. So like always, we’re curating some sweet deals for you, and we just spotted one for the headliner Bose ANC headphones — the Bose QuietComfort 45.
Android Authority
World's first Chromebooks built specifically for cloud gaming announced
Google has announced three new cloud gaming Chromebooks. Google has partnered with Lenovo, Asus, and Acer to create the world’s first cloud-gaming dedicated Chromebooks. Each Chromebook will have gaming features not available on other Chromebooks. All three Chromebooks are scheduled to release later this month. Despite being in the...
Android Authority
Account handles are coming to all YouTube users very soon
YouTube is bringing account handles to all users starting this week. YouTube hopes that the handles will increase audience reach and visibility. Some users will get to choose their handles before everyone else. Taking a cue from the likes of TikTok, Twitter, and other places around the internet, YouTube is...
Android Authority
Save $130 on this irresistible Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bundle
Plenty of other Samsung smartwatches are cut price thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Usually, we’d recommend you hold off for one of the big sales days to purchase a smartwatch. Black Friday comes to mind. However, this week, you may want to think twice. Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access sale, slashing the prices of Samsung’s latest smartwatches in the process.
Android Authority
Google Tensor G2 is a 5nm chip, despite what the internet might say
We saw rumors before the launch of the Pixel 7 series that the G2 would have a 4nm build, but that is not the case. Widespread claims of the Tensor G2 having a 4nm architecture are incorrect. As such, some publications haven’t done their homework, basing articles on earlier rumors,...
Android Authority
Save big on streaming devices and TVs in the Prime Early Access Sale
Save on streaming sticks, smart TVs, and more in the second huge Amazon sale of the year. Amazon is holding its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, with some deep discounts on tons of products several weeks ahead of the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Those discounts include some price cuts on streaming sticks, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. Here are just some of the deals you can take advantage of during this sale which runs from October 11-12 for Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members can still sign up for the service, with a 30-day free trial, at the link below so that they won’t miss out on these deals.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 No to Google's VPN
Plus Tensor 2's 5nm architecture, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals, Meta Connect 2022, and Pac-Man's birthday. 🎃 Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. The weeks are flying by and I can’t believe it’s almost Halloween! I’m still debating whether I’m brave enough to see Poltergeist on the big screen in 4DX on October 31…
Comments / 0