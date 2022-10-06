ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
FanSided

3 stats that show Gerrit Cole has Guardians number

Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Here’s why Yankees fans should enter with confidence. Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher of Game 1 of the New York Yankees postseason. After a Wild Card bye, they’ll face off against the lovable Cleveland Guardians, but there will be no love lost between Cleveland and New York in the ALDS.
Footwear News

Sherwood Hires Famed Stylist Kesha McLeod as Its Fashion Director

Of the four major North American sports, hockey isn’t often discussed when it comes to fashion. Sherwood, however, has made a key hire that could help change the narrative.  The hockey equipment and apparel brand announced today that it has hired famed stylist Kesha McLeod as its fashion director. The hiring of McLeod, according to Sherwood, is its latest effort to evolve what is a very traditional sport, with an aim to bring creativity and individuality to the forefront. Sherwood also stated it wants to prove that both fashion and style have a permanent place within the game. “Fashion and hockey are...
FanSided

FanSided Fandoms of the Year: What we were rooting for last month

FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year will be here in December to reflect back on what moved, excited and entertained us this year. But here’s a peek at what captured our attention in last month. FanSided Fandoms of the Year is an authentic celebration of fan culture, bringing together...
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

