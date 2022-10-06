Of the four major North American sports, hockey isn’t often discussed when it comes to fashion. Sherwood, however, has made a key hire that could help change the narrative. The hockey equipment and apparel brand announced today that it has hired famed stylist Kesha McLeod as its fashion director. The hiring of McLeod, according to Sherwood, is its latest effort to evolve what is a very traditional sport, with an aim to bring creativity and individuality to the forefront. Sherwood also stated it wants to prove that both fashion and style have a permanent place within the game. “Fashion and hockey are...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 MINUTES AGO