Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB・
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kelsey Plum proved “Let’s Ride” works for everyone but Russell Wilson
As a WNBA and FIBA World Cup champ, LAs Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum borrowed Russell Wilson’s infamous catchphrase, proving it works for everyone but him. When the greenscreen takes of Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” rolled out, it epitomized the calculated branding and suffocating corniness of Wilson’s rebrand as a Denver Bronco.
3 stats that show Gerrit Cole has Guardians number
Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Here’s why Yankees fans should enter with confidence. Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher of Game 1 of the New York Yankees postseason. After a Wild Card bye, they’ll face off against the lovable Cleveland Guardians, but there will be no love lost between Cleveland and New York in the ALDS.
MLB decided to make Braves’ NLDS schedule as difficult as possible for them
If the Atlanta Braves want to repeat as World Series champions, they have to figure out how to win day games with greater regularity right now. Despite winning 101 games on the season, the Atlanta Braves now have no choice but to figure out how to win day games. For...
Sherwood Hires Famed Stylist Kesha McLeod as Its Fashion Director
Of the four major North American sports, hockey isn’t often discussed when it comes to fashion. Sherwood, however, has made a key hire that could help change the narrative. The hockey equipment and apparel brand announced today that it has hired famed stylist Kesha McLeod as its fashion director. The hiring of McLeod, according to Sherwood, is its latest effort to evolve what is a very traditional sport, with an aim to bring creativity and individuality to the forefront. Sherwood also stated it wants to prove that both fashion and style have a permanent place within the game. “Fashion and hockey are...
RELATED PEOPLE
FanSided Fandoms of the Year: What we were rooting for last month
FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year will be here in December to reflect back on what moved, excited and entertained us this year. But here’s a peek at what captured our attention in last month. FanSided Fandoms of the Year is an authentic celebration of fan culture, bringing together...
MLB・
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0