850wftl.com
‘Bloody love triangle’; Florida woman slaughters sister for flirting with her boyfriend
(ORANGE COUNTY, FLA) — A 21-year-old woman was charged with the premeditated killing of her sister in their shared bedroom after discovering she had an alleged ‘soiree’ with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan stabbed her 20-year-old sister Sayma Marzan to death Sept. 26 in the bedroom they shared,...
14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
click orlando
Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when
DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
Watch: 'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.
