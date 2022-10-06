ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when

DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
DADE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE
