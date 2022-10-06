ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your guide to the 40th annual Great Italian Festival as it returns to downtown Reno

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

The 40th annual Eldorado Great Italian Festival takes place this weekend, Oct. 8-9, at the Eldorado Resort Casino in downtown Reno. To help you make the most of the event, we're sharing this insider's look on what to eat, sip and do.

What, where and when

The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno Oct. 8-9 at The Row, the trifecta of downtown casinos including Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno.

The pasta sauce-slinging weekend will feature homemade Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, family-friendly activities and more.

The free event will be open on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highlights

  • Guests can purchase pasta muffin tins for sauce tasting for $5 at the pasta booth in front of the Silver Legacy on 4th Street starting at 2 p.m. daily.
  • Grape stomping is fun, free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
  • A kid's play zone directly across from Circus Circus on Fifth Street offers corn hole games, a big slide, camel rides, and face painting.
  • The Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off continues to be a crowd favorite every year. Italian families from across the globe bring their recipes to life right on the street for guests to taste. More than 20 families will compete in the cook-off each day, and sauces will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges.

