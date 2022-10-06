ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Logan Paul
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News

The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
SOCCER
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaulsive#Overweight And Obesity#Sports World Reacts
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video

Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend. And even more than that got to see BK's point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround. In fairness to Simmons, jumper or no jumper, he's proven himself to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Visit News

Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a notable visit amidst her marital problems with Tom Brady. The supermodel and the superstar quarterback are reportedly on the verge of splitting, as they've both hired divorce attorneys and have been living separately for a while now. TMZ Sports reported on Monday that Gisele took...
NFL
The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole

Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend News

Deshaun Watson has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight since the NFL handed him his suspension for sexual misconduct with several female massage therapists. However, that changed this weekend. Watson, who will return to the Cleveland Browns later this season, was spotted out with his longtime girlfriend. The NFL...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Decision News

Erin Andrews made a big career decision this month. According to a report from Variety, the longtime NFL sideline reporter has decided on new representation. Variety reports that Andrews has signed with CAA. "Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Embarrassing Text Message News

Erin Andrews is undoubtedly one of the best sideline reporters in sports. Her knowledge of emojis, however, needs some work. On the latest episode of the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast, Charissa Thompson revealed that her co-host doesn't know what the water emoji means. Thompson brought this up...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Joe Burrow News

As the discourse surrounding head injuries and concussions in the National Football League grows, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an honest - but concerning - admission earlier this week. Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft out of LSU, revealed that he's blacked out and failed to remember...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
628K+
Followers
79K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy