Florida State

Hogan targets DeSantis over what he charges was ‘publicity stunt’ sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
jredegg
4d ago

I think DeSantis is doing the right thing! Why should the border states take all the illegals, when there are plenty of so called “sanctuary states” that I thought would be proud to share the burden! Or maybe this is just another example of Democrat leftist hypocrisy!

Cyrus Blackmirror
5d ago

yes it was a stunt to open the wealthy's Eyes to practice what you preach. if you're going to be a sanctuary State prove it

default-avatar
Guest
5d ago

Dear me - imagine the nerve - sending immigrants where people "claimed" they were welcome - till they came.

Related
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
