ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

On their 26th wedding anniversary, Florida woman mourns husband who died saving home from Ian

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Wednesday would have been their 26th wedding anniversary. But instead of spending the day celebrating with her husband, Juanita Foley reminisced on the happy memories before he was suddenly ripped from her life.

Ronald Foley, 72, died due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ian . He was one of five Volusia County residents to perish in one of the most devastating storms in Florida's history. The number of storm-related deaths rose Thursday to at least 101, including 92 in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVuiA_0iOm0UKW00
Ronald Foley, a Deltona resident who drowned while trying to save his home from flooding during Tropical Storm Ian, was U.S. Army veteran and an an officer and deputy sheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 30 years. Juanita Foley

Foley was in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He also served in Korea, his wife said. After he retired from the Army, he worked as a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy for 30 years.

Juanita Foley said she and her husband moved to St. Augustine when she got a job with the St. Augustine Record. The couple then relocated to Palm Coast, and shortly after, her husband retired and they moved to Deltona in 2002.

"He was a good man. He was so dedicated and helped many people," she said.

ON DEVASTATED PINE ISLAND AFTER IAN: Everyone should probably leave. They aren’t.

He is survived by three daughters and grandchildren in Texas.

Volusia County sheriff's investigators said he drowned on Thursday at 1 a.m. in a canal behind his house. He was draining excess water from his swimming pool and investigators believe he slipped down a steep hill.

Juanita Foley said her husband was worried that the pool, which was quickly filling with rain, would overflow into their house so he decided to pump the water from the pool into the canal.

LATEST UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to at least 68; over 4,000 people rescued in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMq9T_0iOm0UKW00
Ronald Foley, who drowned on Thursday protecting his Deltona home from Tropical Storm Ian's floods was a U.S. Army Military Policeman. Juanita Foley

Juanita saw her husband manning the hose but her view was then blocked by the screen door, so she didn't see him fall. But over the loud noise of the rain and wind, she said she heard a cry for help three times. She said she went looking for her husband and did not see him.

"It was black and rainy, and then I saw a light in the canal about 35 feet away," Juanita Foley said. "I just ran into the house and called 9-1-1. I didn't even know that it was my husband."

In an incident report, sheriff's deputies said they arrived at the home and found Ronald Foley face down in the canal. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, sheriff's investigators said.

"Then they called and told me he had passed," Juanita said. "It was just devastating. I can't even describe how it felt."

And then, as an afterthought, she said: "He was able to save the house from flooding."

'CRUSHED BY SLIDING GLASS DOOR': The last moments of Hurricane Ian's victims, told in grim details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JoHk_0iOm0UKW00
Ronald Foley and his wife, Juanita Foley, together last October celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Ronald Foley drowned in a canal on Thursday as he drained his Deltona home's swimming pool to stop it from flooding his home during Tropical Storm Ian. Juanita Foley

'He was a good man'

Juanita Foley said she didn't expect any less from her husband, whom she has seen do brave things, a habit perhaps carried over from his military experience.

After retiring from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Foley went back to work as a security guard at John Knox Village, a senior living community, in Orange City.

He worked at John Knox Village for 10 years before retiring for good, Juanita Foley recalled.

"For 10 years he never missed a day (of work)," she said.

FLORIDA SHRIMP INDUSTRY: These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.

Though she is devastated by her husband's death, she said she has many fond memories of her husband she will hold dear to her heart. They were enjoying their retirement by going on trips, going out to eat or spending time at their timeshare in the Smoky Mountains.

"He loved Gatlinburg, Tennessee. We went there every year for 15 years," she said. "We had a nice retirement."

She and Ronald Foley met in 1995 in Jacksonville while taking pictures for Great Expectations, a dating service. They became friends and attended socials and get-togethers at comedy clubs organized by the dating service.

But love swooped in when Juanita had a singles party at her house and she invited Ronald. They started dating and got married in 1996.

After they were married, Ronald Foley confided in his wife that he was about to leave the singles party but stayed when she served her specialty meal: meatballs.

But despite all the beautiful memories, Juanita mourns the loss.

"I'll miss his kind, quiet personality and his great sense of humor," she said. "He made me laugh."

GRAPHICS: Annotated maps and video show before and after view of damage from Hurricane Ian

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: On their 26th wedding anniversary, Florida woman mourns husband who died saving home from Ian

Comments / 26

Patricia Herrmann
5d ago

a needless death, the pool would have drained back into the canal. prayers for the family

Reply
5
Related
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Deltona, FL
Society
State
Tennessee State
City
Deltona, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Society
State
Texas State
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
police1.com

Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Wedding Anniversary#Retirement#Weather#Tropical Storm Ian#U S Army#The St Augustine Record
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

635K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy