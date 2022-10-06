ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke bringing college campaign tour for governor's election to Texas Tech

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will campaign at Texas Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 11, as part of a state-wide tour of college campuses ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

O'Rourke, a former U.S. Representative from El Paso, is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term.

O'Rourke's tour of 15-plus Texas college campus is set to be at Texas Tech at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with an exact location not yet announced, according to his campaign website. He's set to campaign at the University of Texas at El Paso later that day.

He was last in Lubbock for a campaign stop in July.

Daniel Muñoz
5d ago

Beto is dangerous, he wanted Texas as the wild west with out police departments, he don't care about America, he's worse then Veronica Escobar and Baiden.

