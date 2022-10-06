ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee Schools' graduation rate rises to record high

By Cherokee County School District, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZm4P_0iOm0KkU00
In this May 2022 photo, a Sequoyah High School graduate holds her diploma. Cherokee County School District

The Cherokee County School District’s Class of 2022 saw a four-year graduation rate of 92.3%, a record high for the district, data released by the state Department of Education Thursday shows.

“This new benchmark is a testament to the hard work of our graduates and support of their families, and the dedication of our teachers, support staff, leaders and community partners and volunteers to make preparing our students for future success our top priority,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. “We’re in the business of preparing students for life, and we’re so proud of this success. This achievement spurs all of us on to continue striving to better serve our students.

The four-year graduation rate increased from 90.82% for CCSD’s Class of 2021.

Statewide, the rate also increased to an average of 84.1%, the highest recorded since the state began using the four-year cohort methodology required by federal law.

The cohort calculation accounts for students who started at the same time as freshmen and graduate within four years, and includes students who may not have attended a given school or district for all four years.

CCSD’s rate is the second highest among metro Atlanta school systems, the school district reported, behind only Forsyth County Schools which had a rate of 96.4%.

CCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 20 percentage points in the decade since the state began using the cohort model.

Creekview High School reported CCSD’s top Class of 2022 graduation rate of 95.8%, up from 95.2% in 2021.

Sequoyah High School achieved the highest gains, rising to 95% for the Class of 2022, up from 91.5%.

River Ridge High School had a four-year graduation rate of 94.6%, up from 93.2% last year.

Woodstock High School reported a rate of 93.9%, down slightly from 94% last year.

Etowah High School reported a graduation rate of 91.7%, up from 89% in 2021.

Cherokee High School saw a graduation rate of 85.8%, up from 84.9% last year.

i-Grad Virtual Academy, which graduated its first class of 44 students this spring, had a 93.8% graduation rate.

Last school year, CCSD launched i-Grad Virtual Academy, for students who prefer to learn remotely. The school initially opened for grades 9-12, and this school year expanded to grades 4-12.

CCSD’s five-year graduation rate, which tracks those students who need additional time to graduate, also increased — to 92.4% for 2022 graduates, up from 92.3%. The district’s “dropout” rate as defined by the state has remained at 1 to 2%, CCSD reports.

The district noted that every year, some students need more time to graduate, such as due to temporary halts in learning for medical treatments or family emergencies.

Hightower said he and the school board remain committed to increasing the graduation rate and ensuring those graduates are future ready, which are top priorities in CCSD’s Blueprint long-range strategic plan.

In addition to i-Grad, other recent CCSD initiatives to increase the graduation rate and future readiness are the opening last school year of Cherokee College & Career Academy, also known as C3 Academy; the expansion of the AP (Advanced Placement) Capstone college-prep program; and the return of high school success coaches, formerly known as graduation coaches.

C3 Academy, which offers high school students the choice to take unique career classes not offered at their school, opened last school year with a cybersecurity program. This school year, the program expanded to also include courses in unmanned aircraft systems and flight operations, with opportunities for students to earn FAA certification. This initiative brings CCSD’s Career Pathway program offerings up to 38, with numerous industry certifications available to students.

CCSD has also expanded AP courses and other college preparation programs. In addition to the 30 AP courses offered in core academic subjects through which high school students can earn college credit, CCSD now offers the AP Capstone two-year college-level research program at Etowah High School, Sequoyah and River Ridge, with Woodstock High School beginning the program this school year.

The high school graduation coach program, which initially was funded by the state but then discontinued, has returned this school year to CCSD as a local program called high school success coaches. Assigned to every high school, these educators are dedicated to ensuring that high school students receive the extra support they need to graduate on time.

“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state.”

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Cherokee County, GA
Education
Canton, GA
Education
County
Cherokee County, GA
City
Canton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Morehouse College Continues to Climb the U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Morehouse College maintains its No. 4 ranking among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. Recognized for one of the most comprehensive new student orientation traditions in higher education, the College climbed 13 spots to becoming No. 1 HBCU overall for First-Year Experiences. Additionally, with the launch of “Morehouse in the Metaverse,” the Black Men’s Research Institute, and several other academic initiatives, Morehouse advanced to the No. 1 Liberal Arts College and Most Innovative College among Georgia institutions that men can attend; it is the No. 1 HBCU for men for innovation and undergraduate teaching and is the No. 2 HBCU in these categories nationwide. The College advanced four spots to No. 124 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School Systems#State School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ridge High School#Highschool#Cherokee Schools#Sequoyah High School#The State#Department Of Education#Ccsd
healthleadersmedia.com

Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth

The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
CUMMING, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
712
Followers
339
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy