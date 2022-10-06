Cherokee Schools' graduation rate rises to record high

In this May 2022 photo, a Sequoyah High School graduate holds her diploma. Cherokee County School District

The Cherokee County School District’s Class of 2022 saw a four-year graduation rate of 92.3%, a record high for the district, data released by the state Department of Education Thursday shows.

“This new benchmark is a testament to the hard work of our graduates and support of their families, and the dedication of our teachers, support staff, leaders and community partners and volunteers to make preparing our students for future success our top priority,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. “We’re in the business of preparing students for life, and we’re so proud of this success. This achievement spurs all of us on to continue striving to better serve our students.

The four-year graduation rate increased from 90.82% for CCSD’s Class of 2021.

Statewide, the rate also increased to an average of 84.1%, the highest recorded since the state began using the four-year cohort methodology required by federal law.

The cohort calculation accounts for students who started at the same time as freshmen and graduate within four years, and includes students who may not have attended a given school or district for all four years.

CCSD’s rate is the second highest among metro Atlanta school systems, the school district reported, behind only Forsyth County Schools which had a rate of 96.4%.

CCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 20 percentage points in the decade since the state began using the cohort model.

Creekview High School reported CCSD’s top Class of 2022 graduation rate of 95.8%, up from 95.2% in 2021.

Sequoyah High School achieved the highest gains, rising to 95% for the Class of 2022, up from 91.5%.

River Ridge High School had a four-year graduation rate of 94.6%, up from 93.2% last year.

Woodstock High School reported a rate of 93.9%, down slightly from 94% last year.

Etowah High School reported a graduation rate of 91.7%, up from 89% in 2021.

Cherokee High School saw a graduation rate of 85.8%, up from 84.9% last year.

i-Grad Virtual Academy, which graduated its first class of 44 students this spring, had a 93.8% graduation rate.

Last school year, CCSD launched i-Grad Virtual Academy, for students who prefer to learn remotely. The school initially opened for grades 9-12, and this school year expanded to grades 4-12.

CCSD’s five-year graduation rate, which tracks those students who need additional time to graduate, also increased — to 92.4% for 2022 graduates, up from 92.3%. The district’s “dropout” rate as defined by the state has remained at 1 to 2%, CCSD reports.

The district noted that every year, some students need more time to graduate, such as due to temporary halts in learning for medical treatments or family emergencies.

Hightower said he and the school board remain committed to increasing the graduation rate and ensuring those graduates are future ready, which are top priorities in CCSD’s Blueprint long-range strategic plan.

In addition to i-Grad, other recent CCSD initiatives to increase the graduation rate and future readiness are the opening last school year of Cherokee College & Career Academy, also known as C3 Academy; the expansion of the AP (Advanced Placement) Capstone college-prep program; and the return of high school success coaches, formerly known as graduation coaches.

C3 Academy, which offers high school students the choice to take unique career classes not offered at their school, opened last school year with a cybersecurity program. This school year, the program expanded to also include courses in unmanned aircraft systems and flight operations, with opportunities for students to earn FAA certification. This initiative brings CCSD’s Career Pathway program offerings up to 38, with numerous industry certifications available to students.

CCSD has also expanded AP courses and other college preparation programs. In addition to the 30 AP courses offered in core academic subjects through which high school students can earn college credit, CCSD now offers the AP Capstone two-year college-level research program at Etowah High School, Sequoyah and River Ridge, with Woodstock High School beginning the program this school year.

The high school graduation coach program, which initially was funded by the state but then discontinued, has returned this school year to CCSD as a local program called high school success coaches. Assigned to every high school, these educators are dedicated to ensuring that high school students receive the extra support they need to graduate on time.

“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state.”