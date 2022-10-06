ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Committee Announces Its Next Hearing

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty

The congressional committee examining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET. It was originally expected to be livestreamed on Sept. 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The select committee has previously included bombshell testimony from former Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Attorney General Bill Barr, detailing the myriad ways in which Trump supporters stormed and threatened the work and lives of congressmen, and how the Trump administration pursued a fraudulent campaign to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election results. Since the last publicly aired meeting in July, the committee has heard from the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The session is expected to include video testimony of Trump ally Roger Stone predicting violent clashes at the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6, and could be the last hearing on the docket.

Wade Boyd
5d ago

147 congressional republicans refused to certify the 2020 election results. My hope is that those 147 congressional republicans will be found guilty of seditious conspiracy by the January 6th select committee and ejected from congress in accordance with Section 3 of the 14th amendment which states: “Disqualification from Holding Office. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

E-Man
4d ago

I can’t wait already. Charge Trump already. I want to see Trump’s lawyers subpoena the transparent dictatorship democratic governments e-mails, text messages and phone records from November of 2021 through February 2021. Hey democrat voters they better not have destroyed them.

Balt Mac
4d ago

I'm just checking so that I can make sure I'm not around on TV and maybe I'll watch a movie on Netflix or something cuz these hearings are a joke

