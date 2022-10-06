ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Daily News

Subway beatdown suspect Waheed Foster’s tragic family history and long rap sheet revealed

The death of an 82-year-old retired Brooklyn church bishop initially raised few eyebrows among her neighbors — until her grandson was arrested for her murder. Waheed Foster was just 14 and living with the elderly Arrelia Mascha back in 1995 when he killed the senior citizen in brutal fashion, authorities said. An autopsy indicated the over-matched victim suffered more than a dozen broken ribs, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby

A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

