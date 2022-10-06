Read full article on original website
China and India, two of Russia's biggest allies, call for de-escalation in Ukraine
China and India have both called for de-escalation between Russian and Ukrainian forces after deadly missile strikes occurred Monday across Ukraine, per the New York Times. Driving the news: China and India are two of Russia's biggest allies, and both have refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion since it began in February. However, neither statement about the long-range missile strikes contained strong criticism of Russia's actions.
Israel and Lebanon reach "historic" deal on maritime border
Officials in Israel and Lebanon announced Tuesday they have accepted a U.S.-mediated agreement on a maritime border between the countries. Why it matters: Once signed, the historic deal between the two traditional enemies will allow the beginning of natural gas exploration in the disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and reduce the threat of regional war.
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate
The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine "may be seen as a blessing" from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies in the long term, even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now
Russia's "barbaric missile attacks" show "brutal" impact of war, Yellen says
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's recent missile strikes in Ukraine during a meeting attended by a Russian official Tuesday, saying President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric missile attacks" show the "brutal" impact of the ongoing war, according to a Treasury official. The big picture: Yellen is the latest senior Biden administration...
Russia kidnaps another official from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
Russian forces kidnapped a senior official at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and are holding him at an unknown location, Ukraine's nuclear power operator said in a Telegram post on Tuesday. Why it matters: Valeriy Martynyuk, a human resources executive, is the second official from the Zaporizhzhia plant to be...
New round of Russian missiles hits civilian infrastructure in Ukraine
Russia launched another barrage of missile strikes in Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and electrical infrastructure in Lviv, Ukrainian officials said. Why it matters: The strikes come on the heels of Russia's largest bombardment of Ukraine since the start of the war on Monday, which hit cities...
Armed Services chair: NATO holding together despite Putin's pressure
It's a testing time for the NATO alliance as European energy prices surge due to Russian supply cuts, Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threats, and the war rages on with Ukraine on the offensive and no end in sight. What they're saying: House Armed Services Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who...
Russia rushes to reestablish supply lines after Crimea bridge explosion
Russia continued its rush on Sunday to reestablish supply lines to Crimea, after an explosion on Saturday damaged a bridge that serves as a critical supply route for Russia's troops in Ukraine. Driving the news: By Saturday night, some limited road and rail traffic had resumed on the Kerch Bridge.
US justice department urges supreme court to reject Trump appeal on Mar-a-Lago documents
Court filing addresses ex-president’s effort to return 103 documents with classification markings to special master for review
G7 leaders pledge to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes"
The leaders of the G7 on Tuesday vowed to uphold their support to Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and warned Russia of "severe consequences" if it resorts to using nuclear, biological or chemical weapons. Driving the news: The G7 virtual meeting was held just a day after Russia...
Biden: Putin is a "rational actor who has miscalculated" on Ukraine
President Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "rational actor who has miscalculated significantly" in his invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: Debate over whether Putin remains rational has reignited for the first time since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Biden's comments come...
Kirby: Biden’s Armageddon comment doesn’t reflect U.S. intel, but stakes of war
President Biden's warning last week that Russia's war in Ukraine marks the highest risk nuclear "Armageddon" since the Cuban missile crisis was a reflection of the war's high stakes and not new intelligence the U.S. has received, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to deny Trump appeal on classified docs
The Justice Department on Tuesday said President Trump's appeal for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the ongoing Mar-a-Lago probe should be denied. Driving the news: Justice Clarence Thomas, who is assigned to oversee emergency requests in the 11th Circuit, had requested the DOJ respond to Trump's petition by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 11.
Russian-speaking hackers disrupt multiple U.S. airport websites
Russian-speaking hackers on Monday disrupted the websites of multiple U.S. airports through denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, CNN reports. Why it matters: No actual flight disruptions from the attacks were reported, but the downed websites were likely an inconvenience for people seeking flight information or booking services. DDoS attacks work by overwhelming...
Kevin McCarthy denied Trump knew his supporters attacked Capitol
Six months after Jan. 6, 2021, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy claimed former President Donald Trump didn't know his supporters were attacking the Capitol, according to a secret tape from former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone detailed in his new book. Driving the news: McCarthy made the comments in a...
Rail union rejects Biden-brokered labor deal, raising prospect of a strike
A union representing nearly 12,000 railroad workers on Monday voted down the tentative contract agreement between freight railroad companies and all 12 of their unions brokered by the White House last month. Why it matters: The rejection, by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the Teamsters (BMWED),...
White House monitoring rise of Covid subvariants, but "confident" in vaccines
COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Tuesday that the White House is monitoring "the rise of several subvariants." Driving the news: "We are carefully monitoring the rise of several subvariants that are evolving rapidly and emerging around the world, including ones that evade some of our treatments," Jha said at a White House press briefing.
Pyongyang calls missile tests nuclear warning to U.S., South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has personally overseen Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches that were "tactical nuclear" drills that represented an "obvious warning" to the U.S. and South Korea, state media reported Monday. The big picture: The statement, released on the 77th anniversary of the foundation of Pyongyang's ruling...
The UAE straddles the line between the U.S. and China in space
The United Arab Emirates is straddling geopolitical lines in space by working with China and the U.S. in their lunar ambitions. Why it matters: The UAE's partnerships with the U.S. and China could help bridge the gap between the two countries — which don't currently collaborate on space missions — and possibly help them work together informally in space.
Richardson “cautiously optimistic” about Griner, Whelan negotiations
Former ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the negotiations to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia. Driving the news: "I think it's going to be a two for two," said...
