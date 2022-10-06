ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJdzI_0iOlynY900
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who is running for reelection, speaks about prescription drug prices during a news conference on April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in the November election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday.

With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.

However, Cortez Masto leads Laxalt among the full group of registered voters that were polled, 47 percent to 44 percent.

Cortez Masto was also viewed more favorably overall than her Republican opponent, the poll found. Forty-five percent of both likely and registered voters said they had a favorable view of the incumbent senator, compared to the 39 percent of likely voters and 35 percent of registered voters who said the same of Laxalt.

The races for Nevada governor and secretary of state also remained tight, according to the poll.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo held a 2-point lead over Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) among likely voters in the poll, while Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant led his Democratic opponent, Cisco Aguilar, by 3 points. However, both races were statistically tied among the larger pool of registered voters.

The economy and inflation was by far the biggest issue for voters, with 44 percent of voters listing it as their top issue. The next biggest issue was abortion at 14 percent.

The poll was conducted by SSRS from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 among 926 registered voters, with a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.

Michael Bailey
5d ago

She needs to go. She's done nothing for us and you haven't even heard her name until it's time to run for reelection. We deserve better.

dabstoys
5d ago

well if y'all don't believe correct News Network I have a bridge I'd like to tell you she's done nothing but screw this state over time to get out and vote red

AP_000979.01c768288dff4d10993bd661f7d0d862.1533
4d ago

Still waiting for these democrats to name one instance that has been positive for citizens since Biden took over? Just one? All I see are negative ads but no winning issues from democrats. These democrats want votes and they have destroyed our quality of life! My common sense tells me, no votes for any democrat!

