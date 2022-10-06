Read full article on original website
Englewood quality of life initiative business plan competition gives a running start to Englewood entrepreneurs
Teamwork Englewood will host the 6th Annual Business Plan Competition on Saturday, September 24, 10:00am-2:00pm, Kennedy-King College Auditorium (U Building), 6301 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60621. Four extraordinary entrepreneurs will individually “pitch’ their businesses before a judging panel of experienced business owners and investors, receive feedback, get rated on...
Gary Theodore Roosevelt alumni pull weeds to beautify school grounds
Our school shouldn’t look this, David Bullock said Monday morning, pointing to a parking lot overtaken by weeds at Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Along a walkway to the building’s entrance, weeds and overgrown brush hid the door, nearly reaching the 2nd floor. But Bullock had a smile...
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
