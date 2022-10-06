ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Englewood quality of life initiative business plan competition gives a running start to Englewood entrepreneurs

Teamwork Englewood will host the 6th Annual Business Plan Competition on Saturday, September 24, 10:00am-2:00pm, Kennedy-King College Auditorium (U Building), 6301 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60621. Four extraordinary entrepreneurs will individually “pitch’ their businesses before a judging panel of experienced business owners and investors, receive feedback, get rated on...
