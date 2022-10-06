Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
Julia Roberts isn't afraid to admit fault to her kids. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney that aired Monday, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the concerns parents often have of making missteps with their kids. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,"...
Jordin Sparks Says She Previously Turned Down DWTS: 'Mentally, I Wasn't in the Right Space'
The American Idol alum is thankful she finally decided to say "yes" this time around: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience" Jordin Sparks took her time joining Dancing with the Stars — but is happy she finally stepped onto the dancefloor. The American Idol winner, 32, told reporters including PEOPLE after Monday night's show that despite being asked she was always "too scared" to join the show in the past because she "wasn't ready." "The timing just didn't go right. Mentally, I wasn't in the right space," added Sparks. Thankfully, that all...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Tells Liz She 'Ruined' the Engagement Party After He Questions Her Sexuality
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed accused Liz of having a romantic relationship with her female co-worker Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods' engagement party was going well. But things took a turn for the worst when Ed, 57, began wondering if Liz, 29, had a previous relationship with one of her female friends. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tensions explode after Liz has a fight with one of her former co-workers. The moment, which wasn't...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Son Billy, 5, Has 'No Interest' in Learning About His Open-Heart Surgery
The talk show host spoke about his son's life-saving surgeries at a benefit for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was treated Jimmy Kimmel's son is doing great. On Saturday, the talk show host, 54, attended the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with his wife, Molly McNearney. He spoke with reporters about their 5-year-old son, Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition and has been treated at the hospital. "He's doing great. He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he's doing great," Kimmel said,...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
Season 24 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 1 A new member of the Roloff family makes his debut in the upcoming season of Little People, Big World. In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the TLC show's new season, Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third baby together, son Josiah, now 5 months. The trailer documents the moment Tori and Zach head to the hospital after Tori's water breaks and also reveals to viewers that the now mom of three required "major" surgery. "In an hour and a half, I'm gonna have major...
Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou's 13th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Love You'
Heidi Klum shares daughters Lou and Leni and sons Johan and Henry with ex Seal Heidi Klum is celebrating her daughter as she embarks on her teenage years. On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge paid tribute to daughter Lou on her 13th birthday with a throwback photo in which the mom and daughter wear cheetah-print face paint. "Happy 13th Birthday Lou🥳🎉❤️🎊💫 🎂 💝 🎁 💐," the model captioned the old photo, where she holds her little girl. "I L❤️VE you with all my heart 🥰" In addition to Lou, Klum also...
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!. PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas. Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival on Friday...
George Clooney Jokes He Wants to Be 'Out of It' When Daughter Ella Starts Dating
George Clooney is sharing his thoughts on the upsides of being an older parent. The actor, 61, appeared on Today in an interview with Hoda Kotb — alongside Ticket to Paradise co-star and friend Julia Roberts — that aired Monday, in which the three discussed becoming parents later in life.
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to...
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Joke About How Their Weekends Have Changed Since Becoming Dads
Longtime friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper chatted about how different their Saturdays have become since welcoming their respective children in a hilarious bookstore video shared on Instagram Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are laughing about how much their lives have changed since becoming parents. The Bravo personality and CNN anchor — who share a close years-long friendship — shared a scene from their hectic Saturday on Instagram, where it appears they met up at a bookstore for a children's event with their kids. Cohen captured the video of...
Kyle Richards Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Trailer Made Jamie Lee Curtis Cry: 'I Don't Like to See You Hurt'
Kyle Richards can always count on longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis for emotional support. The Halloween Ends star, 53, has exclusively opened up to PEOPLE up about Curtis's reaction to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion trailer. According to Richards, Curtis, 63, called her after watching the...
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
She turned to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who previously did the same treatment on her stomach She's back at it. Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the...
'Big Bang Theory' 's Johnny Galecki Reveals Special Message He Sent to Unborn Son in Series Finale
Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his then-son on the way as his character Leonard and Kaley Cuoco's character Penny announced they were expecting a baby in the CBS show's season finale Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his baby boy on the way in the series finale of The Big Bang Theory. In Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Galecki shared that the season finale where his and Kaley Cuoco's characters (Leonard and Penny) reveal...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Bring the Black Tie Glam for Rare Red Carpet Date Night
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are back on the red carpet. The couple, who will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary on Oct. 19, hit the red carpet for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala on Saturday, before Justin performed some of his biggest hits at the event. Biel...
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
Nick Cannon shares daughter Onyx Ice — the ninth of his ten children — with model LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon is making a special promise to newborn daughter Onyx Ice. On Tuesday, Cannon shared photos from the 3-week-old's photo shoot with celebrity photographer, Patty Othon. The Wild N'Out host's baby girl with model LaNisha Cole rests naked in the photos, sleeping sweetly and wearing just a tiny crown on her head. In the Instagram caption, Cannon wrote, "It's my job to never let your crown fall!" Onyx is the ninth...
