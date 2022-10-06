Increase in Avian Flu expected during Fall Migration: Waterfowl Hunters Should Take Precautions

Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW Authorizes Lethal Removal Permits for the Balloon Tree Wolfpack
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) With non-lethal measures failing to stop depredations, ODFW has authorized lethal removal of wolves from the Balloon Tree Pack in Union County. The agency will allow USDA Wildlife Services to take up to two wolves on private...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW
BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vale Bureau of Land Management Rescinding fire restrictions across Vale District
VALE – (Release from the Value Bureau of Land Management) Effective Oct. 7, 2022, the Vale District Bureau of Land Management has lifted fire restrictions on all BLM protected lands, including Bureau of Reclamation lands. Fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary and tracer ammunition are still prohibited on all BLM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Update: I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
MEACHAM – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) This week the contractor will start the process of replacing the center concrete barrier. Once the contractor has removed the old barrier and prior to installing the new barrier, they will mill out the old asphalt under the old barrier and replace it with fresh asphalt.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
elkhornmediagroup.com
MFUSD breaks ground on new STEAM facility
MILTON-FREEWATER – The grounds between McLoughlin High School and Central Middle School will be the future home of a new facility for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics classrooms serving grades 6-12 in Milton-Freewater. The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony taking place today at 5:45 p.m.
Comments / 0