We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.

POWELL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO