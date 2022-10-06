Read full article on original website
Cobra to Celebrate Cocktail Culture, Late-Night Fare on South High
Commercial real estate in Columbus can make for odd bedfellows. The building at 648 S. High St. which once housed The Clarmont, a beloved spot for steak and cocktails for 65 years, was later gutted and turned into a Panera Bread. The sandwich chain closed last year. Soon filling the 5,200-square-foot space will be a new bar and late-night eats spot called Cobra, operated by four friends and industry veterans: Jack Dale Bennett Jr., Alex Chien, Josh Spiers and David Yee, all Watershed Kitchen & Bar alums.
Tell Me More: The man behind Condado Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When you think of crave-able food, what comes to mind? For Joe Kahn, it’s tacos, which is why he started Condado Tacos on High Street in Columbus eight years ago. Now, this once broke busboy is breaking the bank. “My brain never shuts off,” Kahn said. “I’m 100% Condado all the […]
columbusunderground.com
First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus
Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
Greenhouse Canteen & Bar Offers Well-Prepared, Often Delicious Plant-Based Fare
Two years ago this month, Greenhouse Canteen & Bar opened its doors on the ever-expanding Fifth Avenue corridor in the Grandview vicinity. The all-vegan and gluten-free restaurant was—and still is—the first stateside outpost of a small Australian chain. The restaurant’s original location in Queensland opened in 2013, capitalizing...
Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell
We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
Casto breaks ground on redevelopment of Thurber Village in Columbus
After three years of planning, Casto has begun its re-do of a center near the Ohio State campus. The backhoes and excavators got their engines running once Lucky’s Market was secured as the anchor for Thurber Village in Columbus’s Victorian Village neighborhood last month. “We know and love...
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
Real Columbus Wedding: Audra and Tyler Flaherty
March 18, 2022 | It sounds like something from The Office: Audra (Lemmon) and Tyler Flaherty worked together in the L Brands accounting department for nine months before Tyler decided to ask Audra out on a date. But when he finally did, the sparks flew. Two years later, on Dec....
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more. The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
Delaware natives open city's first independent bookstore
DELAWARE, Ohio — For Delaware native David Griffey, it was J.R.R. Tolkien's classic The Hobbit that started it all. “It just ignited me to love to read and hopefully in the future, pursue a career in writing myself,” said Griffey, co-owner of Griffeys' Book Emporium. What You Need...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
