ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Cobra to Celebrate Cocktail Culture, Late-Night Fare on South High

Commercial real estate in Columbus can make for odd bedfellows. The building at 648 S. High St. which once housed The Clarmont, a beloved spot for steak and cocktails for 65 years, was later gutted and turned into a Panera Bread. The sandwich chain closed last year. Soon filling the 5,200-square-foot space will be a new bar and late-night eats spot called Cobra, operated by four friends and industry veterans: Jack Dale Bennett Jr., Alex Chien, Josh Spiers and David Yee, all Watershed Kitchen & Bar alums.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: The man behind Condado Tacos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When you think of crave-able food, what comes to mind? For Joe Kahn, it’s tacos, which is why he started Condado Tacos on High Street in Columbus eight years ago. Now, this once broke busboy is breaking the bank. “My brain never shuts off,” Kahn said. “I’m 100% Condado all the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus

Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Bexley, OH
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
1808Delaware

Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell

We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
POWELL, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink#Bagels Locations Rebrand#Bakery Deli#Bagel Deli#Heirloom Caf#Ny Bagels#Supper Club
chainstoreage.com

Casto breaks ground on redevelopment of Thurber Village in Columbus

After three years of planning, Casto has begun its re-do of a center near the Ohio State campus. The backhoes and excavators got their engines running once Lucky’s Market was secured as the anchor for Thurber Village in Columbus’s Victorian Village neighborhood last month. “We know and love...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville

Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Audra and Tyler Flaherty

March 18, 2022 | It sounds like something from The Office: Audra (Lemmon) and Tyler Flaherty worked together in the L Brands accounting department for nine months before Tyler decided to ask Audra out on a date. But when he finally did, the sparks flew. Two years later, on Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more.  The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Delaware natives open city's first independent bookstore

DELAWARE, Ohio — For Delaware native David Griffey, it was J.R.R. Tolkien's classic The Hobbit that started it all. “It just ignited me to love to read and hopefully in the future, pursue a career in writing myself,” said Griffey, co-owner of Griffeys' Book Emporium. What You Need...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy