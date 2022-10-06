Read full article on original website
Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence
A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
UpNorthLive.com
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing
The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees. These are the 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now. The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:. Michigan Department of Corrections. Unlike federal...
UpNorthLive.com
NY attorney general asks court to allow gun law to stay in effect pending appeal
NEW YORK (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking action to keep the state’s new concealed carry law in place. It comes after last week’s ruling by a federal judge that found key parts of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act unconstitutional. The ruling temporarily...
UpNorthLive.com
Application pulled for camp expansion, property to permanently close by November
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former boy scout camp in Grand Traverse County has been the source of debate for months. The East Bay Township Board was scheduled to vote Monday night on a proposal to expand the Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center. But on Thursday, Rotary...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot admits shame, embarrassment before sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who admitting conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6, to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, provided crucial trial testimony against two others who were convicted and await potential life sentences. Franks said he wanted...
UpNorthLive.com
Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury. “It’s an old book describing guerrilla warfare,” said Impola. “So, it’s used as a manual on how to train, how to build bombs, how to create booby traps. Basically, how to maim or harm people.” Impola’s testimony came during the first day of the trial for Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.
UpNorthLive.com
Forget the brooms, witches in Northern Michigan travel by paddle
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you were driving through Elk Rapids Sunday night you may have spotted some witches enjoying the full moon. The witches ditched the broomsticks, opting for paddle boards on the Elk River. The women are a part of the Elk Rapids Ladies Paddle Group, which...
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
UpNorthLive.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
