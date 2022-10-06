ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence

A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Michigan State
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redford
UpNorthLive.com

Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury. “It’s an old book describing guerrilla warfare,” said Impola. “So, it’s used as a manual on how to train, how to build bombs, how to create booby traps. Basically, how to maim or harm people.” Impola’s testimony came during the first day of the trial for Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#The Court Of Appeals
UpNorthLive.com

Forget the brooms, witches in Northern Michigan travel by paddle

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you were driving through Elk Rapids Sunday night you may have spotted some witches enjoying the full moon. The witches ditched the broomsticks, opting for paddle boards on the Elk River. The women are a part of the Elk Rapids Ladies Paddle Group, which...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy