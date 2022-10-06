Read full article on original website
Fall musical features fun and family in Promises, Promises
FHSU’s Music and Theatre Department will host this year’s musical, Promises, Promises, in Felton-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall this weekend. The Tony-winning musical (music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David and a book by Neil Simon) was based on The Apartment, a 1960s movie by Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond.
PHOTOS: WSOC draws again on Sunday
Photos from FHSU women’s soccer’s draw against Rogers State on Sunday afternoon in Hays. FHSU WSOC is now 8-0-6 on the season.
Tigers draw with Hillcats
Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday (Oct. 9). Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats struck...
Ichabods spoil Tiger Homecoming
Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run whenJack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
Eshbaugh’s big night helps volleyball top Gorillas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team grabbed its third win in a row Saturday evening (Oct. 8), outlasting Pittsburg State in five sets, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13. Mykah Eshbaugh went off for a career-high 21 kills in the win, the most by a Tiger in more than three years.
