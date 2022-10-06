Hey Sparta Township Voters! Election day is just about a month away and we have a big decision to make! There are three seats opening on the Sparta Township Council and the responsibility is on you, the voter, to choose who will best lead Sparta Township forward. Our town is headed in a very positive direction, thanks to the leadership of some of the current council members. We need to build on that strength by adding honest, responsible, and unified individuals to the council. By striving to build unity, strength, service, and solutions, Dave Smith, Tara Callahan-Lisa, and Chris Hantson are the candidates who need your support.

