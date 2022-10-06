El Centro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a man. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday officers responded to the 2300 block of South 4th Street regarding a report of gunshots. On arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics treated the wounded man at the scene, he was then transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds. Police described the suspects in the shooting as adult males who left the scene on foot. No weapon was recovered. The identity of the victim has not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO