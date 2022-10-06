Shrine Auditorium building, surrounding property in Billings purchased by Native American Development Corporation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet man bringing history back to life with wagon restorations
Horse-drawn carriages and wagons might be a thing of the past—but Dave Engel is working to bring them back to life.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Moose wandering around Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose is wandering around Billings city limits, according to police. The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department:. "As many of you are aware there is currently a young bull moose residing within the City limits. Patrol Officers responded to multiple calls yesterday and did their best to keep the moose from entering areas where there were a lot of people on foot, but an animal this large is hard to entice to only go where we want him to go, and continually pressuring him only adds to his stress. The Police Department would prefer to allow the moose to find his own way out of town and are asking the public's help in allowing this to happen. Moose can be dangerous when frightened or cornered so please keep a safe distance away. FWP is also aware of the situation. Thank you in advance for everyone's cooperation with this."
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Moose on the loose in Billings
"I came over that hill coming towards the Zoo Drive exit, and I saw this big black thing in the field," Porter recalls. "I thought this has got to be either a cow or a bear, but it was so big."
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Billings Fire Department to host open houses for Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is excited to host a series of open houses at all seven of its fire stations for Fire Prevention Week!. After hosting two years of virtual open house activities, firefighters are eager to once again welcome community members through station doors. The open...
Truly alarming: Hard seltzer can smashes couple's window in Billings vandalism
A Billings couple is shaken up, after a full can of hard seltzer was thrown at their window early Sunday morning. Now, they're looking for answers for this seemingly random act of vandalism.
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins
The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
