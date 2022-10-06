ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream

INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA. Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved

Business owner showing off historic building before it's moved
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city

One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning

Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Pride of Westfield makes it to finals

The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
WESTFIELD, IN

