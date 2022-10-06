Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream
INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA. Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved
Business owner showing off historic building before it's moved. Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn't show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate...
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son during dolphin show at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend. U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8. The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when...
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning
Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
Indiana Wellness College to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Wellness College is giving kids a taste of Halloween early! They’re hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10585 N. Meridian Street in Carmel. The event will help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Gas prices rise in time for fall break, experts say relief could take a while
On Monday, prices sat at nearly $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country Club Road. Gas prices rise in time for fall break, experts say …. On Monday, prices sat at nearly $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country Club Road.
Pride of Westfield makes it to finals
The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate...
'Driving is not a right. It's a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said left a man to die. Police said it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue. "When you have this much traffic, things happen," said Clinton Webster. . Webster, who lives in the neighborhood,...
