ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Homicide investigation underway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Long Distance#Flirting#Murder#The Sister#Violent Crime#Wesh#Valorant
villages-news.com

Wolfgang Puck manager wants statements thrown out in DUI arrest

A manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages wants his statements to police thrown out in a drunk driving arrest earlier this year. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 12 after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
UMATILLA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy