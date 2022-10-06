Read full article on original website
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Homicide investigation underway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
Medical helicopter responding to Polk County crash
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Avon Park.
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
Wolfgang Puck manager wants statements thrown out in DUI arrest
A manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages wants his statements to police thrown out in a drunk driving arrest earlier this year. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 12 after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
14-year-old killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in a crash in Volusia County Thursday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Spring Garden Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, not far from the Glenwood Springs Community Park. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district. Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus...
Have you seen her? Orange County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a missing and endangered woman. Deputies said Betty Suazo Avila, 24, who has autism, was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Her last known...
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
