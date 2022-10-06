Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
Yardbarker
2022-23 Top 10 Boston Bruins Prospects
The Boston Bruins have been a Stanley Cup contending team for a long time. The organization won the Cup in 2011 with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand as the remaining core players. To maintain that competitive status the cost has been trading draft picks and prospects. The Bruins have had...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella says top prospect ‘deserves to be here’
Philadelphia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign on Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a preseason that ended with a 1-4-1 record, the Flyers have lingering questions surrounding what their final roster will look like on opening night. Training camp is the perfect opportunity for...
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi among 64 players on waivers
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi found themselves among the 64 players placed on the waiver wire on Sunday, as teams prepare their rosters to be compliant for Monday’s deadline. Lots of teams got in on the action, as 27 teams placed at least one player on the...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and team about ‘quarterback’ comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did some damage control Tuesday morning for his comments on Monday. Rivera said on the BIG 100’s Don Geronimo Show that he addressed his quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ team about the matter. “I didn’t have to. I was fortunate enough...
Yardbarker
Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time potentially being moved?
Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on...
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS
The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado. Machado spent the second half of one season with...
