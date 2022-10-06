Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist injured, passenger killed in collision with a deer in Dakota county
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say a woman died when the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer. According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a deer around 7:06 p.m. near Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
A woman was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a deer southeast of Hastings Monday evening. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township, and left a female passenger on the motorcycle dead. The driver of the motorcycle was taken...
fox9.com
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
MPD: Man forces way into home, seriously wounds woman in shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds after a known suspect forced his way into her home and shot her Monday morning.According to police, the incident was reported around 10:19 a.m. on the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police responded to a report of a door being kicked in and screaming at the residence. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds inside the home."Preliminary information indicates that a known male forced entry into the residence and apparently shot the female," police said in a statement. Police say it appears to be a domestic situation. No arrests have been made. Investigators are processing the scene and collecting evidence. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
montgomerymnnews.com
Richard E. Parks, 78
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughter’s home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He grew up in Coyle, OK and at age 18, he joined the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service to his country. Richard married his love and best friend, Cheryl George on June 26, 1971 in Derby, Kansas. He continued his career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and finally retired as a slot mechanic manager for Mystic Lake Casino.
montgomerymnnews.com
Rodney Busch, 63 - Death Notice
Rodney Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at MCHS - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Services are pending.
KIMT
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a residential street near Elko New Market. The discovery was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday, with the dead body of a male found in the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township. "Our investigators will be...
montgomerymnnews.com
Kenneth Edward Schleis, 83
Kenneth Edward Schleis, age 83, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM, with Father Tom Niehaus, Father George Grafsky and Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, all at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat charged with DWI after traffic stop in Dayton
DAYTON, Minn. -- Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat faces DWI charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.According to Hennepin County court documents, the 61-year-old from Robbinsdale faces third- and fourth-degree DWI charges, both misdemeanors. The third-degree charge notes that he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test. Opat was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. in Dayton, Minnesota after a police officer observed him fail to make a full and complete stop at a stop sign. The complaint says the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Opat, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, and...
