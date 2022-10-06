Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Allen Roscoe was last seen on Friday (Sept. 20) at 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a hat, jacket, and long pants. Roscoe’s caregiver...
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is unknown what she was last wearing. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
Tv20detroit.com
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Detroit police asking for help finding 61-year-old woman missing for more than a week
Detroit police officials say Geri White was last seen leaving her home in the 3700 block of Vicksburg – near Grand River and Dexter on the city’s west side – on Friday, Sept. 30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer will recover after being shot at by 6 men, officials say
DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot Monday morning on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads on Fielding Street early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit businesses shut down after murder, non-fatal shooting leads to investigations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two shootings outside Detroit businesses lead to investigations that resulted in them being shut down. "As Chief White talked about with his Five Point Plan accountability from venues, they brought us in, and we took a look," Detroit Police Deputy Franklin Hayes. The city shut down...
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
