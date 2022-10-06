ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Allen Roscoe was last seen on Friday (Sept. 20) at 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue in Detroit. He was last seen wearing a hat, jacket, and long pants. Roscoe’s caregiver...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Gladstone, MI
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is unknown what she was last wearing. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
DETROIT, MI
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Schizophrenia#Dpd
Tv20detroit.com

Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI

