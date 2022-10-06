ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday

A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BRIGHTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder,...
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate

WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., police say they found a woman, who has not yet...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched early Sunday morning for reports of a deceased person. An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. The woman was transported to a local...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Celebrating the stories behind the Mexican restaurants in southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — For 18 years, Tacos El Caballo has sat near the corner of Springwells and Pershing in southwest Detroit. It's a community staple serving, arguably, the best authentic tacos in town. But becoming a community such a prized possession didn't come without hardships according to the owner Jose...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI

