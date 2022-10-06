Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
Herald & Review
Chilling 911 audio gives glimpse into abuse at troubled Illinois residential facility
ANNA, Ill. — The disturbing 911 call began with sounds of a struggle, then a voice that sounded like a child’s cried out, “Let me go.” When the police dispatcher in the rural southern Illinois community announced herself, no one responded. She heard other voices, laughing...
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
wsiu.org
Tired of long wait times at the DMV? Candidates for secretary of state pitch how they would cut lines.
For the first time in a quarter century, Illinois voters won’t be seeing the name Jesse White on the ballot for secretary of state this November. Instead, voters will choose from Chicago Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and Libertarian Jon Stewart from Deerfield. Despite 88-year-old White...
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
wsiu.org
SIU School of Law to honor alumni judges, kick off 50th anniversary
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University School of Law is recognizing its past and applauding its present and future as it kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration. Founded in 1973 in the public interest to serve the public good, the law school is unveiling its Hall of Judges...
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE AN ADDITIONAL ARREST IN THE SHOOTING OF BRADLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS IN DECEMBER 2021
On October 5, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22-year-old male of Bradley, IL for two counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and two counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony). On December 29, 2021,...
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
wsiu.org
Carbondale United hosting multiple events and reestablishes community office at the end of October
Carbondale United has a few community events coming up in October. Carbondale United is on a mission to stop gun violence. The group's members use a variety of activities to achieve this - like virtual summits, marches and community pop-ups. Founding member Nancy Maxwell says they have the community pop-ups...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
wfcnnews.com
Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
recordpatriot.com
Probation Department almost ready to move
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
