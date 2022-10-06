ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFVS12

Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
recordpatriot.com

Four indicted on gun charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote

If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
wsiu.org

SIU School of Law to honor alumni judges, kick off 50th anniversary

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University School of Law is recognizing its past and applauding its present and future as it kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration. Founded in 1973 in the public interest to serve the public good, the law school is unveiling its Hall of Judges...
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in Granite City murder

A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
wfcnnews.com

Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
recordpatriot.com

Probation Department almost ready to move

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
