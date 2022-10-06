Former Hermosa Councilman George Barks promises “No More Pie In the Sky Politics” in 66th Assembly District bid

Read full article on original website
Shark rescue gone wrongJenn LeachHuntington Beach, CA
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Is the LA County Fed president engaged in “quid pro quo” in Long Beach?
As the fallout continues in Los Angeles on the racist comments spewing between LA County Fed president Ron Hererra and members of the city council, don’t lose focus that Hererra is also steering obscene amounts of money to Long Beach mayoral candidate Rex Richardson in what some could say is “quid pro quo”.
Community Groups, Leaders, and LA Council Resignations Over Racist Comments
Elected officials, community and political groups turned up the heat today on three Los Angeles City Council members caught on tape in a racially charged conversation, demanding that they immediately resign their seats.
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
LA County Federation of Labor president resigns after racist conversation with LA councilmembers
Ron Herrera, the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, resigned after a leaked audio recording revealed he was involved in a racist conversation with three city councilmembers.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election
After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón's opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court The post EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?
I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
KTLA.com
Human remains found in Santa Monica Mountains identified as 35-year-old missing man
Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County. Authorities with the L.A....
